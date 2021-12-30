Waterkeeper: Trestle Creek Marina project will do irreparable damage

· December 29, 2021

By Steve Holt
Reader Contributor

As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, the Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper is not against development or growth per se; however, if you are going to construct a project — especially along the waterfront — it needs to consider all the factors and be performed with the utmost care to protect water quality and wildlife habitat. 

An aerial view of the proposed project at Trestle Creek near Hope. Courtesy photo.

Then, every once in a while, there are projects that simply cannot overcome the hurdles and consequences related to either the initial development or the sustained negative effect on the environment and simply should not be allowed to happen, at all. 

Unfortunately this is how we see the Trestle Creek Marina project. You simply cannot develop seven homes and park 120-plus boats, with associated boat fuel issues — not to mention car trips, fertilized lawns, etc. — right at the mouth of the most prolific bull trout spawning stream in the Pacific Northwest and not anticipate the negative long-term effects. 

Bull trout are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states and are a barometer for water quality in that they themselves require clean cold water to survive. 

This property has changed hands several times with various proposals over the past decade. Unfortunately, many of the issues with the process I feel lie with the agencies that we so often look to protect the environment, and us, form poorly conceived projects. 

The Environmental Protection Agency, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Idaho Department of Lands, Bonner County, etc. — not one of these agencies, with the possible exception of Bonner County, was in full support of the project as submitted and all of them, including another dozen or so entities and organizations, all expressed multiple concerns. 

Unfortunately, as is so often the case, each permitting agency has its boxes to check, and with a best management practice here and a mitigation measure there, you’ve complied and have acquired a permit. 

In the case of Trestle Creek, you can’t excavate 14,000 cubic yards of material from the lake, reconstruct the entire shoreline, remove an entire branch of the creek (north branch) and mitigate your way out of it. This project will do irreparable harm, and there are simply no best management practices available to perform the miracle. 

This is a special place. Countless people visit Trestle Creek each year, including many children who love to watch the spawning kokanee and bull trout. There is an active eagles nest and a recently constructed beaver dam on the island slated to be removed — all will be gone. This is prime wildlife habitat. 

A project of this magnitude, which poses multiple threats to water quality and wildlife, should be left for another location. This property should be held in trust for the benefit of fish, wildlife and the public, in perpetuity. Whether it’s an outright purchase from the developer or a land swap with agencies owning other lakefront property, we should be focusing on making that happen instead of trying to mitigate our way through an impossible task.

The Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper, Idaho Conservation League and Center for Biological Diversity are presenting on the topic of the Trestle Creek Marina project at the next Lakes Commission meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. in the West Bonner Library (118 Main St. in Priest River). The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom, with the link made available at LPOW.org and facebook.com/LakePendOreilleWaterkeeper. 

This is an extremely complicated project and process, and we will do our best to boil it down, giving a historical review as well as where we are today. If you have any questions or would like to discuss the matter prior to the meeting, please feel free to contact our office at any time (334 N. First Ave., Ste. 212, 208-597-7188). Hope to see you there.

Steve Holt is executive director of the Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Sandpoint Polar Plunge Jan 1

Happy New Years! Check out what’s going on around town. New Years Eve Celebrations, Holiday tubing on the mountain, Polar Plunge, First Day hikes, Toast the Trail, and more. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal