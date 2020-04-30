Voting in the age of coronavirus

How Bonner County is planning to handle the May 19 primary elections

· April 30, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

It didn’t take long for Bonner County elections officials to realize that the coronavirus pandemic would require major changes to how they managed the polls for the May 19 primary election, which covers federal, state legislative and county seats.

“It was apparent that we would have problems with our polling places,” said Bonner County Clerk Mike Rosedale, noting that most local poll workers are in their 70s, thus putting them among the high-risk populations for complications related to COVID-19. “We didn’t want to expose our people to that.”

What’s more, the social, communal nature of polling places would have posed an undue risk for viral transmission. Looking at populous Canyon County, next door to Boise in southern Idaho, Rosedale said social distancing guidelines would have limited an elections operation that normally employs 500 poll workers to only 25 — “It would have been a total failed election,” he said. 

Recognizing elections are “between a rock and a hard place,” Rosedale is emphasizing how, when and where area residents can both request and cast their ballots on Tuesday, May 19. 

First of all, ballots are being sent by mail only — but, unlike absentee voting, voters must ask for their ballot, which will then be mailed to them.

“That’s the biggest thing: You must request your absentee ballot,” Rosedale said. “You have to affirmatively request an absentee ballot and which one you want.”

Because of the Idaho Republican Party’s closed primary, only registered members of the GOP can vote on the party’s primary ballot. The Democratic Party opens its ballot to both declared members and unaffiliated voters.

Requests for the appropriate ballot must be made by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Pre-registration has been suspended for the May 19 primary, which means voters can register any time up to and including Election Day. To request a ballot online, go to idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho. Follow the directions, but be aware that the online system is operating under strain from the numbers of Idahoans trying to fill out or download the ballot request form and so has experienced some errors.

Rosedale said the county clerk’s office will accept the ballot request form in a number of ways: by mail to 1500 U.S. Highway 2, Suite 124, in Sandpoint; email to [email protected]; or by phone to 208-255-3631. Voters may also simply take a picture of the form with their smartphone and email it, he said. 

Rosedale added that a table outside the office with the necessary forms and staff will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.  

Once filled out, the ballots must be signed on the back of the envelope and returned either by mail to the Bonner County clerk or delivered in the office’s drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. The signature on the back is crucial — if it’s not on the envelope or differs widely from the voter’s normal signature, county officials will call to confirm whether that voter actually submitted a ballot. 

If the ballot is missing a signature because the voter simply forgot, they will be required to sign it in person at the county administration building or it will not be counted.

The deadline for declaring party affiliation has come and gone, as has the deadline for filing as a partisan write-in candidate for federal, state legislative or county office. According to Rosedale’s office, only a handful of write-in candidates will be accepted on the ballot — Cindy Marx, running as a Democrat against incumbent Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, as well as Daniel Lawrence, Michael Stout, Richard Harter and Sarah Matlock, running for Republican precinct committee positions in Laclede, Priest River, Clark Fork and Oldtown, respectively. 

Any other write-in names will be discarded as ineligible because they did not file by the April 21 deadline.

“If you didn’t file for a write-in, you’re out of luck,” Rosedale said. “The write-in slot is reserved for eligible write-in candidates.”

Rosedale said he’s confident that Idaho’s absentee voting procedures will ensure the upcoming election is fair and free of fraud, and Bonner County is better positioned for vote-by-mail than some other municipalities in the state.

“We build our own ballots and nobody touches our machines,” he said. “Nobody can infect it with some funky switcheroo.”

Rosedale expects a good turnout for the primary — in part because “our country is more polarized than it was four years ago, unfortunately, and I imagine that intensity is going to increase” — but the vote-by-mail system will be able not only to handle the volume of ballots but continue to be useful should COVID-19 linger into another election cycle.

“It’s a whole lot more work for my office, but we’re able to manage it. I think it’s going to go really well,” he said. “If we have to do it again it’ll work again.”

However, he added, “My biggest concern is that somebody will go to their regular polling place and it will be closed and they won’t vote.” That’s why Rosedale advises county residents to pay particular attention to the idahovotes.gov website, the county’s elections site at bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Elections or simply call 208-255-3631 with questions.

“We’re taking calls all day long,” he said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Candidates Forum. Candidates in contested primary races for Bonner County Commissioner and District 1 Legislature all spoke at a live, online forum Tuesday, April 28, with attendees submitting questions. Did you miss the forum? You can click to watch the recorded video»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal