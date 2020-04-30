Mad About Science: Awesome aquarium fish

· April 30, 2020

By Brenden Bobby
Reader Staff

As the days of responsible isolation stagger onward, many of us have found ourselves exploring new hobbies. Some people have started drawing and painting, others are learning about all of the cool things you can make out of toilet paper, while others are stepping into the wild world of hobby aquariums.

While not as dangerous or sexy as owning your own exotic cat zoo, setting up a home aquarium is far more socially acceptable and responsible.

Having your own aquarium can be a lot of work, but it can be an extremely fulfilling experience that is both interesting and addictive. You might think it’s all goldfish and bowls, but it’s so much more.

Orange blotched peacock cichlid. Courtesy photo.

Let’s start with my personal favorite freshwater aquarium fish: the silver arowana. The silver arowana is a bony-headed fish from South America. Aside from appearing very elegant, it is a lively and energetic fish as well as a voracious predator. Due to these traits, you can’t put an arowana in a tank with just any other fish. Large fish like cichlids, certain plecostomus catfish and knifefish make good tankmates for the silver arowana. As a general rule, never pair a fish with another fish that could fit in its mouth — it will only end in heartbreak.

Though not directly related to the silver arowana, another unique and extremely rare fish is the Asiatic golden arowana. You won’t be able to order one of these guys from a pet store unless you’re flush with cash, as illegally bred ones will usually start around $10,000 per fish, with adults easily selling for over $300,000. In China, the fish is believed to bring good fortune to anyone that possesses it, though it appears to me that anyone in possession of a golden arowana already had some great fortune.

Another popular freshwater fish is the cichlid. Cichlids traditionally hail from the African great lakes and come in a huge variety of patterns and colors. The most widely known breed of cichlid is the oscar, which originates from South America rather than Africa and, because of this, doesn’t mix well with the colorful African cichlids.

One of the only animals on the planet with a natural shade of blaze orange on its body, oscars are gregarious and intelligent, as far as fish go, happy to socialize with the human that feeds them. Given enough space, the oscar cichlid can also grow to an immense size, which is made doubly impressive by its stark orange and black body color contrast.

Having raised oscars before, I can tell you they are great fun to watch when feeding time comes around and they’re relatively easy to raise.

If the appearance of these fish is a little too bland for you, why not give the dragon goby a try? Dragon goby fish, also known as the violet goby, are snake-like fish with a prehistoric appearance. 

Native to the brackish water bays of both North and South America, they prefer a little salt in their water. Despite having sharp teeth and looking like a creature from your childhood nightmares, their primary method of feeding is filtering through the substrate for scraps of expired food.

Dragon gobies are generally shy fish, which only makes their frightening appearance that much more special when they finally emerge from their hiding place.

Ever wanted to raise your own shark? There are a shocking number of freshwater sharks for every skill level of aquarist. My late grandfather’s favorite fish, the red tailed shark, is a small, stealthy fish with a brilliant red tail that is surprisingly hardy. Another, larger alternative is the bala shark, a silver freshwater shark that can grow to be more than a foot long and will school with other bala sharks in the tank. These guys are fun to watch while you hum the Jaws theme, sprinkling their preferred fish flakes into the tank to trigger a feeding frenzy.

Speaking of feeding frenzies, ever wanted to raise piranha? While raising piranha is illegal in most states, you can easily raise the freshwater pacu, a direct cousin of the feared piranha. An adult pacu can reach up to 30 pounds in captivity — as much as three fully grown cats. Unfortunately, irresponsible aquarists have released their huge fish into the wild and created a cascading ecological disaster throughout North America. The pacu is extremely hardy and highly invasive, capable of destroying an aquatic ecosystem in years, requiring millions of dollars of your taxes to eradicate — all because someone didn’t want to be a responsible pet owner.

While all of these fish are really cool, it’s paramount to be a responsible pet owner, whether your pet has fur, feathers or scales. If you aren’t ready for all of the challenges involved with owning a pet, you shouldn’t own that pet. It’s always important to do your research before shelling out cash for a fancy new pet and never release it into the wild if you get bored or overwhelmed. It’s cruel and inhumane to the pet and the ecosystem you’re dropping it into. Don’t be that person.

Stay responsible, and stay curious, 7B.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Candidates Forum. Candidates in contested primary races for Bonner County Commissioner and District 1 Legislature all spoke at a live, online forum Tuesday, April 28, with attendees submitting questions. Did you miss the forum? You can click to watch the recorded video»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal