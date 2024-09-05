Viggo Mortensen adds second night to sold-out Panida fundraiser, Q&A

By Reader Staff

After selling out of tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 14 screening of Viggo Mortensen’s newest film The Dead Don’t Hurt, the Panida Theater announced Sept. 4 that Mortensen has agreed to one additional night on Friday, Sept. 13.

The now two-day event is a fundraiser for the Panida Theater and KRFY 88.5 FM Community Radio, where Mortensen will sit for a Q&A with the audience after the film.

This isn’t the first time Mortensen has lent his star power to worthy local causes. The three-time Academy Award nominee for Best Actor also came to the Panida for his film Captain Fantastic in 2017 and A Dangerous Method in 2012.

To purchase tickets for the Sept. 13 event (while they last), visit panida.org.