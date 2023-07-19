Utilities Commission seeking testimony on electric and natural gas rate increases

· July 19, 2023

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will host customer hearings in late July to take testimony on applications from Avista to increase rates for natural gas and electric service throughout the North Idaho region. 

Avista is asking for approval to increase base rates for natural gas customers and electric customers in 2023 and 2024. Under the terms of a proposed settlement involving parties in the case, natural gas customers would see an increase of approximately 2.7% beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and an additional increase of 0.01% beginning Sept. 1, 2024. 

The Avista building in Spokane. Courtesy photo.

Electric service customers would see an increase of 8% beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and an additional increase of 1.4% beginning Sept. 1, 2024.

The commission may approve the proposed settlement, deny it or modify it.

Customer hearings will be held in Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston. Those attending the hearings in person will have the opportunity to submit testimony for the record. The hearings may be listened to by calling in, but testimony will not be accepted over the phone.

The Sandpoint hearing will take place Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Sandpoint Community Hall (204 South First Ave.). It will conclude at 2 p.m. or after all customer testimony has been received, whichever comes first. Those interested in listening to the hearing can call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2631 407 0012 when prompted.

Written comments on the proposed settlement are being accepted until July 26. Comments are required to be filed using the commission’s website or by email unless computer access is not available. 

To comment using the website, visit puc.idaho.gov. Click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page. If commenting on the proposed natural gas rate increase, use case number AVU-G-23-01. If commenting on the proposed electric rate increase, use case number AVU-E-23-01. 

Emailed comments should be directed to the PUC secretary and Avista: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]. 

To mail comments, address them to: Commission Secretary, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0074; Public Utilities Commission, 11331 W. Chinden Blvd. Building 8, Suite 201-A, Boise, ID 83714; David J. Meyer, Esq., Avista Corporation, P.O. Box 3727, 1411 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99220-3727; and Patrick D. Ehrbar, Avista Utilities, P.O. Box 3727, 1411 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99220-3727

Additional information on Avista’s applications is available at puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6971 or puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6970.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Summertime Fun in Sandpoint! There’s plenty to do this week including: The City of Dover 100th Year Celebration; the MCS Summer Serenade; and performances by the Matsiko Orphans Choir. See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal