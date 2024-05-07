The Sandpoint Eater: Rice is nice

By Marcia Pilgeram

Here I go again. I’m leaving this week to escort a small group of adventure-seeking ladies to Spain. When I travel, this column tends to have a mind of its own. If you don’t believe me, ask my esteemed Reader editor, Zach. When roaming the globe, I am rife with “the dog ate my homework” type excuses. I’ve never missed a deadline in 10-plus years, but wow — have I ever come close!

Usually, it is plane, train or remote resort-related internet issues when said advertised services are either weak or non-existent. Last fall, I was on a two-day journey aboard the Coast Starlight from Los Angeles to Seattle. In my cozy little roomette, I relaxed and began stringing mostly cohesive words to form a column due the following day. Once 800 or so words were committed to (electronic) paper, I was ready to read, edit and send them off to Zach. About then, I learned most long-haul Amtrak trains still don’t have the beneficial satellite internet I’d become accustomed to on private rail cars.

I lamented my predicament to my less-than-internet-savvy car attendant and continued to wrack my brain for a solution. I finally remembered it was possible to use a cell phone as a hotspot device and (on my own!) figured out how to make that happen. It was a satisfying yet short-lived accomplishment. Before I could complete the task, we headed into the heavily forested wilds of the California-Oregon border, where my phone would be of no use.

At one point, we had an upcoming 20-minute station stop and I had my work ready to email using the station’s internet connection. Grasping my not-so-trusty, aging computer, I headed into a station to make the connection, only to get cold feet and return to the train (more than once, I have seen travelers left behind while their belongings remained on the train that was quickly heading off in the distance). Finally, we reached Portland, and with much angst, I was able to submit my written labor.

I’ve also had power failures on planes and in foreign airports (inadvertently packing my adapter in checked luggage).

If I’m not traveling, I’m cooking and, more often than not, when coming up with a new recipe, my dinner guests have grown accustomed to waiting as I snap a few pictures and jot down some quick notes before we dine. These pictures and notes travel with me, so I am always ready (or not) for the next column.

Luckily, I have more success with food than technology, and in more than 10 years’ worth of column recipes, I can only recall one epic fail. I hate wasting food, and if I’d changed the recipe’s title from Huckleberry-Lemon Muffins to Huckleberry-Lemon Pancakes, it might have been a save.

Last weekend, after months of anticipation, I spent time with daughters Ryanne and Casey (sans husbands and children) at Hill’s Resort in Priest Lake. We knew in advance that the restaurant would not yet be open, and I was happy to play the role of weekend chef. In anticipation, I planned, purchased and packed the goods into my trusty Ford Edge, before heading for Hill’s.

It was as idyllic as I had imagined: a cozy old cabin on the water’s edge, with space to spread out and make ourselves home. I poured the special wine I’d been saving for everyone and began preparing a dish we love — panang curry with jasmine rice.

I’d done most of the prep at home; tofu for Casey, prawns for Ryanne and me, and a side of well-seasoned edamame. Well, folks, without curry paste, one cannot make curry. We searched high and low, on the car floor, in the myriad containers I’d brought along and even in the trash. The curry paste had evaporated into thin air somewhere between home and Hill’s.

Far from my well-stocked kitchen and the small local market that likely didn’t even carry curry paste, I did my best to create a new meal without using the limited ingredients for our other meals. I improvised with tofu stir fry, grilled shrimp and coconut rice that was quite nice.

After consuming our delicious dinner and equally delicious wine, we discovered the internet would not cooperate (even the cell service needed to be more sketchy), severely limiting the girls’ Facetime communication with their home units. For once, I wasn’t under a column deadline and didn’t give a hoot about the failures of technology.

Alas, we had spare time for long walks, lengthy girl talks and second helpings of our new favorite side, coconut rice. It turned out so lovely that I decided it was worthy of column space. You can be the judge.

P.S. My next column will (hopefully) be dispatched from Madrid. Wish me luck.

Coconut Lime Rice (serves 4)

Great side with stir fry bok choy, ginger pork or garlic shrimp.

Recipe also works fine with rice cooker or oven cooking, follow your preferred directions.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups white jasmine rice

• One 14 oz. can coconut milk (not water)

• 1 ¾ cup water

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 tbs. granulated sugar

• 1 lime, zested and juiced (save zest for garnish)

• ½ cup unsweetened shredded baking coconut (save some for garnish)

• 3-4 Kaffir lime leaves

• Thai basil

Directions:

Rinse rice until water runs clear.

Stir the coconut milk in the can, so both the water and cream in the can are well mixed before adding to other ingredients.

Add coconut milk, water, salt, sugar, lime juice and lime leaves to heavy saucepan with tight-fitting lid. Bring to soft boil, stirring. Turn down the heat and add the rice and the coconut. Bring back to boil, stir, reduce heat, cover and and cook for about 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed. Let rest, covered, remove Kaffir leaves and fluff. Garnish rice with lime zest, coconut and Thai basil and serve. Store leftovers in covered container and refrigerate.