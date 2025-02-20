The reckless firing of federal resource workers is a crisis for Idaho

· February 23, 2025

By Justin Hayes
Reader Contributor

Idahoans cherish the great outdoors. Whether it’s visiting our national forests, fishing in pristine rivers or depending on a thriving agricultural sector, our way of life is deeply intertwined with responsible natural resource management. That is why the recent mass firing of employees from federal agencies responsible for managing these resources is deeply troubling.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management play an essential role in ensuring Idaho’s forests and rangelands are available for recreational use; timber harvest; livestock grazing; and, importantly, protecting our communities from the ever-growing threat of wildfires. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides crucial support to Idaho farmers and ranchers, helping them implement practices that protect soil health and prevent runoff from contaminating our rivers.

Justin Hayes. File photo

There is no doubt that agencies should strive for efficiency, cost savings and improvements. However, the administration under Elon Musk’s direction has taken a reckless and deeply damaging approach in the name of “government efficiency.” The abrupt, widespread firings demonstrate a “go fast and break things” mentality — one that prioritizes speed over the well-being of Idahoans, Americans and the health of our natural resources. 

Worse yet, the callous and chaotic way this has been carried out has inflicted unnecessary pain on dedicated public servants — Idaho neighbors, friends, and community members.

These are not faceless beltway bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. These are Idahoans who work on behalf of the American people, safeguarding our public lands, farms and waters. These are skilled professionals, many who returned to the communities they grew up in to start careers as public servants. They have families, expertise and an unwavering commitment to our state’s future. 

The mass dismissals seem to revel in disruption rather than to pursue thoughtful reform. Musk and his team appear to take pleasure in upending the lives of public servants — some of whom have spent decades ensuring our shared natural heritage remains healthy and accessible.

Such an impulsive purge will have lasting negative consequences for Idaho. Wildfire management will suffer as experienced personnel are removed from their posts; and, despite reports to the contrary, ICL recently learned not all fire positions are exempt from the cuts. 

Idaho communities are just as vulnerable to wildfires as Los Angeles. 

Farmers and ranchers will lose access to critical conservation grants and assistance. Water quality monitoring and protection will be weakened. Our trails, campgrounds, restrooms and countless projects that benefit local communities will suffer as funds are withdrawn and staff are simply not there. The economic ripple effects will be felt as these agencies provide jobs and stability to rural communities across the state. Idaho’s public lands, amazing recreational opportunities and healthy environment are huge economic engines for Idaho. 

Idahoans have long opposed top-down, disconnected federal overreach from unelected bureaucrats, but we have never seen such disconnect or disdain before. If the goal is to reshape federal agencies, it must be done with a more measured, thoughtful approach. Wholesale gutting of these key organizations without a clear gameplan only creates instability, confusion and harm to Idaho families. 

Idaho’s congressional delegation — Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher — must step forward and ensure that any changes to these vital agencies be immediately reconsidered. Idahoans deserve policies that are well thought out, not dictated by a billionaire’s impulsive whims. Our state’s natural resources and the livelihoods of those who protect them are too important to be treated as pawns in a reckless experiment.

Idaho depends on its lands, its rivers and its people. We must stand up now to protect all three.

Justin Hayes is the executive director of the Idaho Conservation League, which has as its mission to “create a conservation community and pragmatic, enduring solutions that protect and restore the air you breathe, the water you drink, and the land and wildlife you love.”

