By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Dust off those bell-bottoms and prepare for debauchery all in the name of a good time and a good cause, as the Angels Over Sandpoint hosts The Follies at the Panida Theater for the first time since 2020, this year boasting a Studio 54 theme and 17 hilarious acts consisting of Sandpoint’s own talent.

Organizer Kate McAlister told the Reader that the Studio 54 theme was chosen because, in the late ’70s, it was “the place to be — just like The Follies.”

“We did try to get rid of the theme aspect about 10 years ago and the attendees revolted,” she said. “I think we all just like to dress up in costume once a year and have a good time. We always let the audience know what the next year’s theme will be at the end of the show. Some attendees are very serious about it and start working on their costumes right away. I know several people who had special ’70s outfits made for this year.”

Those costumes will be on display at the Panida during two shows Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission. Each show starts at 8 p.m.

As of Feb. 28, Saturday tickets were sold out, but a few Friday tickets were still available at Eichardt’s Pub (212 Cedar St.). General admission is $30, while VIP tickets are $50.

As always, The Follies — billed as a “politically incorrect variety show” — is rated “R” for “risque, racy and ridiculous,” and tickets are only available to those 21 and older. This year’s Follies acts include a roller skating number — think roller disco — as well as regular skits like Whipped Flurds, parody songs and some stand-up comedy. The Follies’ house band, Right Front Burner, will also be holding it down.

“We don’t know what we would do without them,” McAlister said.

The Follies is an annual fundraiser for the Angels Over Sandpoint, a nonprofit dedicated to helping community members in need in a variety of ways. They offer support with rent and utilities; offer small, specific project grants to other local nonprofits; give out scholarships to students; and also run an annual backpack program providing families with brand new backpacks stuffed with all the school supplies kiddos need to start the school year on the right foot.

“The average nonprofit overhead is about 35%,” McAlister said. “We are at less than 10%.

“We don’t have an executive director or a building, or even an office,” she continued. “It is a dedicated group of locals led by a great board of directors. Basically, every dollar you give to the Angels goes right back into the community.”

McAlister said she’d like to thank Publican Jeff Nizzoli and the crew at Eichardt’s for their support of the Angels; Follies Director Dorothy Prophet for her hard work on the show — “Sometimes it’s like herding cats,” McAlister said — Follies “tech guru” Paul Gunter, who took over for the retired and much-loved Dave Nygren; and the Angels volunteers, “without whom we could never pull this off,” McAlister said.

Next year’s Follies will mark the show’s 20th anniversary and will have the theme, “The Circus.”

“We are looking forward to celebrating a 20-year run and a 20-year sold-out show, all in an effort to help those most in need in our community,” McAlister said. “Long live the Angels.”

The Follies • Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4; doors open at 6:30 p.m. for VIPs and 7 p.m. for general admission, shows start at 8 p.m. each night; limited tickets may still be available at Eichardt’s Pub; Panida Theater, 301 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. For more information go to angelsoversandpoint.org.