The Modern Gentlemen and Peter Noone headline at Lost in the ’50s

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint will travel back in time once again for the annual Lost in the ’50s weekend, complete with a lineup of concerts fit for tapping your saddle shoes and twirling your poodle skirts. The Modern Gentlemen and Peter Noone will perform Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, respectively, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 North Boyer Road, in Sandpoint).

Formerly of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — one of the best-selling music groups of all time — Brian and Brandon Brigham, Todd Fournier and Landon Beard came together to form the traditional pop group The Modern Gentlemen in 2018. The quartet performs updated versions of classic hits by bands like The Beatles, Queen and the Bee Gees, as well as pieces from the Great American Songbook.

Over the course of their careers, the musicians have shared the stage with the likes of The Beach Boys and Lionel Richie and have even performed for U.S. presidents. The Modern Gentlemen’s three full-length albums, The Modern Gentlemen: Volume 1, You Make it Feel Like Christmas and Happiest Days, incorporate original songs alongside familiar classics and showcase the band’s stellar harmonies, which make its performances such a standout.

Listen at themoderngentlemen.net.

Peter Noone — a.k.a. “Herman” of Herman’s Hermits — will close out the

weekend, revisiting his 14 gold singles and seven gold albums. Known for the classics “I’m Into Something Good” and “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” among others, Noone has sold more than 60 million records throughout his 62-year career.

Noone puts his years of experience into his charismatic performances, drawing from his childhood on the soap opera Coronation Street and his numerous film, TV and stage roles.

For more information, visit peternoone.com.

The Lost in the ’50s’ favorite openers, Rocky and the Rollers, will perform both days as well. The large ensemble — made up of brass, strings, drums, keyboards and vocals — has shared the stage with names like Chuck Berry, The Shirelles and Jerry Lee Lewis. The group has more than 40 years of experience playing off one another around the world and specialize in doo-wop and rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s through the ’70s.

Learn more at rockyandtherollers.com.

Tickets are $55 for The Modern Gentlemen and $60 for Peter Noone at bit.ly/LostInThe50s.