The Modern Gentlemen and Peter Noone headline at Lost in the ’50s

· May 16, 2025

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint will travel back in time once again for the annual Lost in the ’50s weekend, complete with a lineup of concerts fit for tapping your saddle shoes and twirling your poodle skirts. The Modern Gentlemen and Peter Noone will perform Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, respectively, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 North Boyer Road, in Sandpoint).

Formerly of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — one of the best-selling music groups of all time — Brian and Brandon Brigham, Todd Fournier and Landon Beard came together to form the traditional pop group The Modern Gentlemen in 2018. The quartet performs updated versions of classic hits by bands like The Beatles, Queen and the Bee Gees, as well as pieces from the Great American Songbook.

(From left to right) Brian Brigham, Todd Fournier, Landon Beard and Brandon Brigham of The Modern Gentlemen. Courtesy photo.

Over the course of their careers, the musicians have shared the stage with the likes of The Beach Boys and Lionel Richie and have even performed for U.S. presidents. The Modern Gentlemen’s three full-length albums, The Modern Gentlemen: Volume 1, You Make it Feel Like Christmas and Happiest Days, incorporate original songs alongside familiar classics and showcase the band’s stellar harmonies, which make its performances such a standout.

Listen at themoderngentlemen.net.

Peter Noone — a.k.a. “Herman” of Herman’s Hermits — will close out the

Peter Noone. Courtesy photo.

weekend, revisiting his 14 gold singles and seven gold albums. Known for the classics “I’m Into Something Good” and “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” among others, Noone has sold more than 60 million records throughout his 62-year career. 

Noone puts his years of experience into his charismatic performances, drawing from his childhood on the soap opera Coronation Street and his numerous film, TV and stage roles.

For more information, visit peternoone.com.

The Lost in the ’50s’ favorite openers, Rocky and the Rollers, will perform both days as well. The large ensemble — made up of brass, strings, drums, keyboards and vocals — has shared the stage with names like Chuck Berry, The Shirelles and Jerry Lee Lewis. The group has more than 40 years of experience playing off one another around the world and specialize in doo-wop and rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s through the ’70s.

Learn more at rockyandtherollers.com.

Tickets are $55 for The Modern Gentlemen and $60 for Peter Noone at bit.ly/LostInThe50s.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Lost in the ’50s, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal