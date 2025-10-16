Teen Center hosts fundraiser dinner

By Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Teen Center is hosting a ravioli casserole dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, where teens will prepare the casserole (similar to lasagna, but with ravioli for each pasta layer) during Teen Center hours after school and then will serve hot food, salad and dessert for their families and community members.

The dinner is both an educational activity for teens to practice preparing meals and learn kitchen and serving skills, as well as a fundraiser for the Teen Center. The suggested donation is $20 per person, with kids eating free.

The center is partnering with the Eat Together Idaho campaign, which promotes families eating daily meals with their teens — a practice that studies show reduces teen substance use, supports better academic outcomes for teens, and bolsters teen confidence and success.

The Sandpoint Teen Center dinner held in spring 2025. Courtesy photo

“We are grateful for additional dinner sponsorship support from P1FCU and ICCU,” the center stated in a news release.

The Sandpoint Teen Center has 85-192 teens currently attending every afternoon at two locations: First Lutheran Church and Portables 5 and 6 behind Sandpoint Middle School.

The fundraiser will also feature a silent auction with items from local businesses, including a brand new barbecue/smoker, local restaurant gift cards, shopping and more.

RSVP to sandpointteencenter@yahoo.com. Want to support the Sandpoint Teen Center, but can’t attend the dinner? Donate at sandpointteencenter.com or mail checks to: Sandpoint Teen Center, P.O. Box 1066, Sandpoint, ID 83864.