Sno-ciety celebrates snowsport culture

By Reader Staff

There’s a chill in the air, which signals it’s time for another Warren Miller ski and boarding film showcasing the best of global snowsport culture — this time, with a Saturday, Nov. 8 screening of Sno-ciety at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).

A still frame from Warren Miller’s Sno-ciety. Courtesy photo

Presented at 7 p.m. by Mountain Fever Productions, Sno-ciety takes audiences from snow-capped peaks to urban terrain parks from California to Austria, exploring different communities and capturing the sports’ joy, creativity and triumphs. All levels of athletes and all terrains are represented, with special appearances from various Olympians and legends like Daron Rahlves, Britta Winans, Judd Henkes, Šárka Pančochová, Breezy Johnson, Chris Rubens and Juho Kilkki.

The night will also include a silent auction of ski-related goods to raise funds for local athletes.

Tickets are $19.50 at panida.org. For more information, visit warrenmiller.com.