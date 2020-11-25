Shook Twins virtual show to support Panida Theater

By Ben Olson
Although they had to postpone the live taping of a virtual concert due to COVID-19, Sandpoint’s own Shook Twins will perform a live virtual show on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
Laurie and Katelyn Shook will be joined by John Craigie, a favorite in Sandpoint’s live music scene before the pandemic. The show will be free to watch live on Shook Twins Facebook page, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will given directly to the Panida Theater.
This marks the tenth Giving Thanks concert for Shook Twins, who told the Reader in early November that they were donating proceeds from the concert to the Panida Theater because it was their favorite venue to play live music.
Tune in live at:
www.facebook.com/ShookTwins
