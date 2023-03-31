Setting up pups for success

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

March 23 may have been National Puppy Day in the United States, but for one group of dedicated volunteers in Sandpoint, there’s no bad time to celebrate the joys of young doggos.

That group is the Inland Northwest Chapter of the Canine Companions puppy raisers program, which has four years under its belt of helping to raise future service dogs for people in need.

The chapter is currently recruiting for more locals interested in puppy raising for Canine Companions, according to puppy raiser and community outreach coordinator Lilly Mitsui.

“We’re looking for local families or individuals who will open their hearts and homes to raising a puppy for Canine Companions to help change the life of an individual who’s been on the waiting list to receive a skilled service dog from Canine Companions free of charge,” Mitsui told the Reader. “This isn’t a lifetime commitment — just about 16 months.”

Puppies arrive from the Canine Companions California headquarters at 8 weeks old and are then taught basic obedience commands and socialized by puppy raisers. Mitsui said Canine Companions provides online training and an in-depth manual, while the local chapter hosts regular training classes in Sandpoint.

“We all help each other succeed,” Mitsui said.

Puppy raisers are responsible for providing the food, supplies and medical care each dog requires. Then, once deemed ready, dogs graduate from the puppy raising phase and go on to service dog school before being placed with a forever family in need of the dog’s expertise. So far, 20 Sandpoint-raised pups have gone on to become bonafide Canine Companions Service Dogs.

“It’s a wonderful way for a family to ‘give back,’” Mitsui said. “Some families choose to write a check to their favorite charity, and some may choose puppy raising.”

One of those Sandpoint families is the Orton family, which welcomed service-dog-in-training Jolene into their home in December. Chika Orton said her eldest daughter, 10-year-old Elena, has long wanted a dog of her own. By joining the local chapter of Canine Companions puppy raisers, Chika said she hoped Elena could be introduced to the commitment of caring for a dog while also helping a stranger in need.

“We love Jolene. She is so cute. Everyday we learn new things with her,” Chika said, also admitting that it is “hard work,” since the end goal is to prepare Jolene for a life of service dog responsibilities.

The Ortons will continue caring for Jolene until February or March of next year, at which point she will travel back to California for her formal training. In the meantime, Elena and her family will work to give Jolene a secure and confident start in life.

Chika said she would encourage anyone considering puppy raising to “just go for it.” She said she’s heard stories from Mitsui about seeing Sandpoint-raised pups matched with their forever families and looks forward to being a part of that emotional moment herself.

“Even just hearing the stories — it touches my heart,” she said.

Those curious can learn more at canine.org/raise or contact Mitsui directly at 208-304-4490.