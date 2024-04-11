Schweitzer responds to ICL on environmental stewardship

By Taylor Prather

Reader Contributor

It’s been eight months since Alterra closed on the acquisition of Schweitzer, and while not much has changed from the guest experience perspective, there’s a flurry of activity happening behind the scenes.

We appreciate [Idaho Conservation League director] Brad Smith’s article published in the Reader on March 28 that zeroes in on our environmental practices, giving us an opportunity to increase awareness of our sustainability efforts.

Let’s start with the obvious — the 2023-’24 winter season was tough. To put it into context, El Niño has never been favorable to the Northwest, but this winter was exceptionally tough. We were challenged with historic rainfall in early December, and frigid cold temperatures in January, affecting key visitation holiday time periods. We struggled to keep the backside fully open until February. However, since late February, we’ve experienced predictable winter weather that has brought an abundance of snow that will carry us to closing day Sunday, April 14.

Unfortunately, the slow start to the season was evident for ski resorts across North America. While we hope this weather pattern was an anomaly, the winter climate trends around the globe speak to the larger problem.

Despite the need for systemic change, we remain vigilant environmental stewards of our mountain playgrounds and will continue to do everything we can to protect the places we love. Schweitzer’s approach is focused on open conversations and creative solutions for reducing our carbon footprint, which we proudly keep current on our website.

Beyond our emission reduction projects and state and local advocacy, there are several examples of how we continue to prioritize conversations around sustainability. Part of engaging in meaningful conversations around sustainability requires establishing facts which Mr. Smith may have overgeneralized in his article. To accurately clarify some of Smith’s points, Tom Trulock, our V.P. of Schweitzer Mountain Utility Company, writes:

1. Schweitzer Creek Village is a multi-year development project that began in summer of 2022 with the clearing of the parking lot, followed by the replacement of Musical Chairs with the new Creekside Express in summer of 2023. This multi-million-dollar project has several best practices deployed as part of our engineered Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ). Some examples include silt fences, straw waddles, settling ponds, check dams and hydroseed mulch with tackifier.

2. No wastewater is applied directly adjacent to Schweitzer Creek. Schweitzer’s permitted wastewater system uses hydraulic management units (HMUs) built with setbacks to water bodies and public access as mandated by the IDEQ. These HMUs and surrounding water courses are highly monitored and tested regularly for nitrogen and phosphorus, with results reported to the state. Further, a Facilities Plan for the wastewater system is on file with IDEQ that outlines current and future operations, expansion plans and planned treatment upgrades considering community development.

3. Schweitzer’s trash and recycling are handled internally, contracting with Waste Management of Idaho and others for these services. The resort does not rely on or use the waste site at the Fire Station. However, the Fire Station site is a community service that we support and are trying to make successful with the help of the Selkirk Rec. District, Schweitzer Mountain Community Association, the Schweitzer Property Owners Association and other stakeholders. A committee was formed in 2022 to investigate solutions to the management of this site as it continues to be a problem area and will reconvene this month.

Schweitzer is a special place, and no one knows that more than those who have the privilege of living, working and recreating here. Part of being environmental stewards at Schweitzer is sharing the mountains with others so that they can gain a sense of belonging, resulting in greater care for what happens to our environment.

We appreciate our community’s commitment to keeping us honest and engaging in meaningful conversations about important topics like sustainability and growth. Growth in our region is happening, therefore growth at Schweitzer is inevitable. We are lucky to have Alterra involved with our next phases of development as they have a dedicated team focused on environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

As we continue to integrate with Alterra, we are excited to explore opportunities to dive deeper and create even bigger impacts to support and protect our environment. We invite you to follow along at schweitzer.com/sustainability and www.alterramtn.co/social-responsibility.

Taylor Prather is the marketing communications manager with Schweitzer.