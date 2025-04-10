Sandpoint’s ‘signal fire’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Demonstrators filled downtown Sandpoint on Saturday, April 5, carrying hundreds of colorful signs protesting the Trump administration’s recent mass federal layoffs and funding cuts to local, state and national programs. Under the guidance of Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, the federal government has gutted marquee institutions such as the National Parks Service, the Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“My biggest takeaway from Saturday is that we are not alone in feeling scared and angry. America is fed up with Donald Trump, and they are willing to stand against him,” said protest organizer Rachel Castor.

Castor is a member of the Sandpoint branch of the National Indivisible Project, which coordinated the event in concert with 50501 Sandpoint. The numeral stands for “50 protests in 50 states on 1 day,” and began as a Reddit thread, snowballing into three national protests on Feb. 17, March 4 and April 5.

Likewise, Indivisible is a grassroots organization made up of thousands of groups across the country that organize protests, disseminate information on activism and peaceful resistance, and support candidates “who will work towards an inclusive democracy,” according to the group’s mission statement.

CNN estimated that there were more than 1,400 protests nationwide on April 5. According to a count made by one of Sandpoint Indivisible’s peacekeepers, the local event drew a crowd of approximately 750 protesters, who lined both sides of First Avenue from Lake Street to East Superior Street. Other estimates rose to 800 and upward of 1,000 participants.

“It was exhilarating to be part of the largest gathering I’ve ever seen in Sandpoint. I was overwhelmed with joy and hope on Saturday,” said Castor.

“I am so proud of our small community and so grateful to the other organizers and volunteers who made this happen,” she added.

Protesters gathered for more than two hours, guided by peacekeepers who directed traffic and kept sidewalks and side streets clear. Signs ran the gamut of causes, calling for Trump and Musk to keep their “hands off” veterans’ benefits, women’s health, the press, NATO and LGBTQ+ rights, among others.

“For me, protests and rallies are like a signal fire. They give us hope when we are afraid or in despair. They show us we are not alone when we feel isolated. And they signal to our leaders and our neighbors the level of our discontent,” said Castor.

“I don’t think protests alone create change. But I think they are a beacon and a sign of what is to come,” she added.

Castor is also part of the Sandpoint Resistance Revival Chorus, whose members donned white and gathered in front of the Bonner County Courthouse to sing protest songs like, “Down by the Riverside” and “We Shall Overcome.” Volunteers passed out lyric sheets to the crowd.

“Thank you to the Sandpoint Police Department and our peacekeepers for keeping us safe on Saturday. And thank you to my fellow singers in the Sandpoint Resistance Revival Chorus for being brave and talented and being eight people singing to 800 people,” she said.

Passing motorists mostly expressed support for the peaceful protest, though, according to Castor, at least two drivers of pickup trucks made a point of swerving toward demonstrators. No injuries were reported, though one truck hit multiple signs, and another was pulled over by Sandpoint police for “dangerous driving maneuvers,” said Castor.

“I organize protests so people have an outlet for their discontent and a means to feel involved in a movement. I hope April 5 brought joy and hope and a feeling of connection to people across our region. I hope April 5 showed the world that Americans do not approve of Trump’s oligarchy,” said Castor.

For more information, visit sandpointindivisible.org. Email [email protected] to join the choir.