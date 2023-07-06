Sandpoint’s hip Canadian sister Nelson

· July 6, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

I’ve been visiting Nelson, B.C. regularly since high school. Back then, I owned the worst fake ID ever created, which was purchased from a shady store in Spokane during my sophomore year. The “Sprague Special’’ was obtained at a strip mall business wedged between a check cashing place and a massage parlor. All you had to do was tell the clerk that you lost your license and they’d put together an ID without asking for any documentation, relying solely on your verbal responses to questions. 

When I got mine, I was so nervous I gave them the wrong birth year and wound up making myself 19 years old instead of 21. Since British Columbia had a drinking age of 19, it only seemed natural to try it up there the first time (fun fact: the first bouncer who saw it laughed in my face and cut it in half). It was almost a real-life “McLovin” situation.

Despite that, the warm feeling of “away” washes over me the moment I cross the border into Canada. Geographically, there isn’t much difference to be found in the country north of us. The highways are carved between rivers and valleys lined with trees as far as the eye can see. Quaint slow-down, speed-up towns dot the countryside, each with the obligatory small gas station. If the speed limit signs weren’t posted in kilometers, you might not even know you were in a foreign country.

Once you board the ferry and cross fjord-like Kootenay Lake for the final stretch into Nelson, the similarities of that region and ours are striking. Both Sandpoint and Nelson are situated beside a beautiful lake and surrounded by mountains. We are both within spitting distance of a ski resort. We both celebrate the small-town way of life in the shoulder seasons and endure an onslaught of tourism each summer — and to a lesser degree, every winter.

Nelson and Sandpoint share “sister city” status, but after spending some time in our northern sibling, you realize that if these two are sisters, Nelson is the younger and hipper of the two. Sandpoint seems almost prudish by comparison.

One immediate difference is the amount of international culture in Nelson. On a typical bar crawl up and down Baker Street, you might stumble across a server from Australia and a bartender freshly arrived from the U.K., then eat at an authentic Indian restaurant and receive directions from a Pakistani couple. 

Because Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, young people from other Commonwealth countries often move out West to live the ski bum lifestyle.

Of course, from the tourists’ point of view, everything seems a bit rosier than reality. Nelson has its problems just like Sandpoint does; but, at heart, I can’t help but long for a version of Sandpoint that went the direction of Nelson. Instead of so many separatist retirees and political refugees moving here to escape the problems they see in the world, what if we had young people joining our community to attend college, work in emerging tech industries or even to live the ski bum lifestyle (which is all but impossible in Sandpoint anymore unless you have enough money to pay exorbitant rent, in which case, you’re not a bum at all)? 

The fact that we were never able to make a college work here in Sandpoint probably has more to do with our stiff political makeup than anything, because young people often want nothing more than to get the hell out of Idaho when they graduate high school. What if they could stay here? What if there were actual jobs for them here?

So how do we embrace our inner “Nelson-ness” while keeping true to the Sandpoint way of life? One way is to celebrate those who are different rather than fearing or creating outcasts of them. Some do a great job of this in Sandpoint, but overall we tend to view outsiders and newcomers with a large dose of skepticism. Even though it has been cast as a dirty word by the fearful right wing, diversity is a good thing. 

Each one of us has a particular lens through which we see and experience the world. It is this mixture of varying viewpoints, opinions and life experiences that helps us solve problems, execute new ways of thinking and become more empathetic people. It is one of our greatest strengths.

Perhaps someday, in the near future, Sandpointians won’t have to drive three hours north to experience culture in a resort town like Nelson because it will also be here in Sandpoint. Perhaps then our young people will realize this place is where they want to live and work the rest of their lives, and they’ll build communities of their own to ensure Sandpoint stays a bit more real, like it’s cool sister to the north.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Enjoy your independence! There’s plenty to do this week including: the Rock Out Cancer Concert, Beerfest, Stand-up Comedy, 2023 Garden Tours, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal