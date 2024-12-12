Sandpoint to celebrate its inaugural SantaCon

· December 11, 2024

By Reader Staff

The SantaCon phenomenon is coming to Sandpoint for the first time, with the event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at Matchwood Brewing Co., as well as locations around town.

For the uninitiated, SantaCon is a yearly day of revelry, loosely organized but with iterations in communities big and small around the world. Participants dress as Kris Kringle — or at least don some of the trappings — and indulge in merry making for a non-profit cause.

In Sandpoint’s case, SantaCon will kick off from 2-6 p.m. at Matchwood (513 Oak St.) with DJ Santa, a Naughty/Nice List photo booth, and horse and carriage rides from the Clydesdales of Parnell Ranch (2-4 p.m. only).

Advance registration is $10 at matchwoodbrewing.com/santacon and $15 on the day of the event. Registering gives Santas-for-the-day a SantaCon passport, which provides pub crawl drink and food specials and discounts, entry into the Naughty List Party and entry into the Best of SantaCon costume competition.

“Sandpoint SantaCon is a day for kind people dressed in Santa attire to gather, mingle and jingle to spread holiday cheer and raise money for a good cause,” organizers stated, adding that all proceeds benefit NAMI Far North Idaho, which provides support, education, advocacy and awareness for mental health issues in Bonner and Boundary counties.

For more info on NAMI Far North, go to https://namifarnorth.org.

Following the Must Be Santa Community Gathering, the Santa Pub Crawl will run from 6-8 p.m., inviting the merry band of Santas to spread jolly vibes at participating locations, including Matchwood Brewing, MickDuff’s Beer Hall, Eichardt’s Pub, Idaho Pour Authority, Utara Brewing, The Tervan Tavern, The Bank and 219 Lounge.

Passport holders will find special treats and deals at every stop.

Finally, starting at 8 p.m. and continuing through the evening, The Meat Sweatz will provide the musical entertainment for the Naughty List Party, which is reserved for party people 21 and older at the 219. Kringles must have a passport to enter.

Amid the live music and libations, the Naughty List Party will also include the Best of SantaCon contest, so attendees should get to work now raiding their closets for Claus-worthy duds.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Holiday performances, a Winter Faire, SantaCon, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal