Sandpoint to celebrate its inaugural SantaCon

By Reader Staff

The SantaCon phenomenon is coming to Sandpoint for the first time, with the event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at Matchwood Brewing Co., as well as locations around town.

For the uninitiated, SantaCon is a yearly day of revelry, loosely organized but with iterations in communities big and small around the world. Participants dress as Kris Kringle — or at least don some of the trappings — and indulge in merry making for a non-profit cause.

In Sandpoint’s case, SantaCon will kick off from 2-6 p.m. at Matchwood (513 Oak St.) with DJ Santa, a Naughty/Nice List photo booth, and horse and carriage rides from the Clydesdales of Parnell Ranch (2-4 p.m. only).

Advance registration is $10 at matchwoodbrewing.com/santacon and $15 on the day of the event. Registering gives Santas-for-the-day a SantaCon passport, which provides pub crawl drink and food specials and discounts, entry into the Naughty List Party and entry into the Best of SantaCon costume competition.

“Sandpoint SantaCon is a day for kind people dressed in Santa attire to gather, mingle and jingle to spread holiday cheer and raise money for a good cause,” organizers stated, adding that all proceeds benefit NAMI Far North Idaho, which provides support, education, advocacy and awareness for mental health issues in Bonner and Boundary counties.

For more info on NAMI Far North, go to https://namifarnorth.org.

Following the Must Be Santa Community Gathering, the Santa Pub Crawl will run from 6-8 p.m., inviting the merry band of Santas to spread jolly vibes at participating locations, including Matchwood Brewing, MickDuff’s Beer Hall, Eichardt’s Pub, Idaho Pour Authority, Utara Brewing, The Tervan Tavern, The Bank and 219 Lounge.

Passport holders will find special treats and deals at every stop.

Finally, starting at 8 p.m. and continuing through the evening, The Meat Sweatz will provide the musical entertainment for the Naughty List Party, which is reserved for party people 21 and older at the 219. Kringles must have a passport to enter.

Amid the live music and libations, the Naughty List Party will also include the Best of SantaCon contest, so attendees should get to work now raiding their closets for Claus-worthy duds.