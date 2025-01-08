Sandpoint library discusses Indigenous literature with Let’s Talk About It

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library will host a visiting University of Idaho professor for the first of three installments of Let’s Talk About It, a series of adult discussion groups created by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The discussion begins Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on Firekeeper’s Daughter, by Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley as part of the newest theme, “Through Indigenous Story: An Invitation to Understanding.”

“Stories are the lifelines that connect people, cultures and communities. So, it is my hope that by coming together to explore books by Indigenous authors, a greater understanding and appreciation across groups can be gained and a sense of shared humanity known,” said Joyce Jowdy, library community engagement and adult programming coordinator.

Library Teen Services Coordinator Bethany Williamson, who selected the first book from the Let’s Talk About It list, said the young adult novel has something to teach people of all ages with its themes of “community, belonging and life’s purpose.”

The novel follows Daunis, a biracial young adult who witnesses a murder and becomes embroiled in the FBI investigation. Williamson warned that the story deals heavily with illegal drug use and sexual assault.

“The author weaves Indigenous culture and language throughout the story to enhance this soul searching of Daunis, all while leading the reader on an adventure with several thrills and suspense,” Williamson said.

Dr. Janis Johnson, who teaches ethnic American literature and American Indian and Black studies courses at the U of I, will journey from Moscow to guide Thursday’s discussion.

“By engaging with Indigenous narratives, participants in LTAI can confront biases, deepen their appreciation for cultural resilience, and contribute to the ongoing struggle for Native sovereignty and equity,” said Johnson. “This theme aims to foster a sense of shared identity and humanity, encouraging dialogue and reflection on the richness of Indigenous cultures and their enduring significance.”

Those who did not have a chance to read the novel beforehand can still benefit from the lesson and check out the next two books: An American Sunrise, by Joy Harjo, and Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s, by Tiffany Midge, on their way out.

Sponsored by the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force and Friends of the Library, the program will reconvene at the Sandpoint branch of the library (1407 Cedar St.) on Thursdays, Feb. 13 and March 13 for the next two discussions. Register online at ebonnerlibrary.org.