Pro-Voice Project premiers one-woman documentary play in NYC

From her days working a chainsaw and writing a regular column with the Sandpoint Reader, Jen Jackson Quintano has emerged as the go-to women’s reproductive rights activist in North Idaho. Her grassroots Pro-Voice Project has empowered women and encouraged education on abortion rights as Idaho becomes more and more hardline on the issue.

Now, Quintano is taking her message to the stage with the production of One Body: Dispatches from Idaho at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 2 at Theater 555 in New York, N.Y.

The documentary play-in-progress brings the frontline stories of Idaho’s restrictive abortion landscape to the national stage, offering a uniquely human lens on regressive reproductive rights policies across the nation.

One Body is built from interviews with women, doctors and activists, offering real-world repercussions wrought by abortion bans in deeply conservative states, transforming testimony into theater. By centering on the “lone abortion activist in northern Idaho,” the piece bridges the urban-rural divide and reminds national audiences that attacks on autonomy don’t respect geography.

This one-night-only event will seed an off-Broadway run this fall and a nationwide community tour, especially targeting underserved communities where the abortion conversation is yet inaudible but increasingly necessary.

“With One Body, we’re not just telling stories; we’re building infrastructure for change,” Quintano wrote. “By placing rural Idahoans’ experiences front and center — elevating stories too often silenced — we not only humanize the stakes of reproductive rights, we create a blueprint for community-centered activism that can travel anywhere.”

One Body is written by Jimmy Maize, directed by Maridee Slater and hosted by Amanda Duarte.

“This is how we change the national abortion story: One night. One body. One voice at a time,” Quintano wrote.