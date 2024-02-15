Possible asbestos discovered at Sandpoint Middle School

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

While fixing the second water line leak in three months at Sandpoint Middle School — this time outside the lunchroom — on Feb. 13, staff discovered what could be asbestos insulation in the ceiling. Students attended their Wednesday classes online and were scheduled to take over Sandpoint High School on Thursday, Feb. 15 to avoid the potential health hazard. High-schoolers, meanwhile, would attend classes remotely using Schoology.

Asbestos fibers were frequently used in insulation and fireproofing in the U.S. until the Environmental Protection Agency officially banned it in 1989 after linking it to mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the lining of vital organs like the lungs, heart and stomach.

“I can’t tell you how impressed and humbled I am to watch this bullpup family come together, yet again, and persevere through tough times out of our control,” SMS Principal Geoffrey Penrose wrote in an email to students’ families.

He went on to ask parents and guardians to prioritize education by not taking their children out of school while classes are held online.

“Before the leak the insulation was enclosed and undisturbed,” Lake Pend Oreille School District No. 84 Superintendent Becky Meyer wrote in an email to families. “However, the uncovered insulation is from the era when asbestos was used. Several years ago [in 2008] SMS was abated for asbestos, but out of an abundance of caution, we have completely sealed off the hallway and an abatement expert is coming to inspect the insulation.”

In a follow-up email to the Reader, Meyer confirmed that the abatement expert removed the insulation and took samples for testing on the afternoon of Feb. 13. The district requested expedited results to confirm the presence or absence of asbestos.

“We will make a plan as soon as we have received all of the information,” said Meyer.

Sandpoint’s aging facilities are indicative of the wider issue of Idaho’s underfunded schools. In his 2024 State of the State address, Gov. Brad Little described school buildings as “crumbling, leaking, falling apart” and “neglected,” conditions that necessitated House Bill 521 — part of Little’s Idaho Works budget proposal — that could potentially provide $2 billion in funding for school facilities over the next 10 years.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Plummer, and Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, introduced HB 521 to the Revenue and Taxation Committee on Feb. 9, though it’s unclear when it will be taken up. Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, explained that the specifics of the bill remain up in the air, as it’s undergone several amendments since January.

“I do know the governor’s staff is forecasting LPOSD will receive $14 million in 2024 if the bill passes as it is written. LPOSD will also get another $1 million each year afterward for another nine years,” Sauter told the Reader in an email Feb. 14.

“Like many changes, it’s hard to forecast the long-term results. There is always a considerable amount of compromise required to get things done here,” he added.

If approved, schools will see funding from HB 521 later this year. However, officials must work to balance the differing needs of highly populated areas like the Treasure Valley — which have successfully supported their schools through bond and levy efforts — and small, rural districts struggling to pass maintenance and operation levies.

“The draft school facility bill is a start. It has been said Idaho schools need $1 billion for repairs and replacement. I’m not sure if this number is reflective of the current condition of schools or construction costs,” wrote Sauter, who serves on the House Education Committee. “Delaying repairs and maintenance is generally not a wise choice.”