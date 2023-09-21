POAC kicks off Performing Arts Season with Repertory Dance Theatre

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council begins its 2023-’24 season with an evening of dance performed by the one of the most respected companies in the country, Repertory Dance Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Panida Theater.

Founded in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Repertory Dance Theatre is a professional troupe dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation and appreciation of modern dance.

“Celebrating 57 years of excellence in the arts, RDT has pushed the boundaries of modern dance, while preserving and celebrating its legacy,” according to a news release from POAC.

RDT offers a performance showcasing athleticism, beauty and innovation. With their commitment to “build bridges of understanding that de-mystify the art of dance,” the dancers will present a mix of audience favorites, featuring a variety of performances filled with high energy, drama and humor.

“RDT is the nation’s oldest and most successful repertory dance company and we are honored to host them for a week of performances and educational outreach,” stated POAC Executive Director Tone Lund. “Join us at the Panida Theater on Wednesday night as we literally kick off this season with a stellar evening of dance performance.

“This company represents the finest caliber of performing arts, and, in addition to their public performance, the dancers will be involved in extensive educational outreach in our community throughout the week,” she added.

The residency was made possible by a grant from the Idaho Community Foundation’s Bonner County Fund for Arts Enhancement, with POAC offering special thanks to Marilyn Sabella for her support.

Fulfilling POAC’s educational mission, RDT’s residency in Sandpoint brings multifaceted, multigenerational educational offerings to the community during their extended stay, including movement classes at the Senior Center and for high school athletes; a lecture and demonstration for area dance studio students and teachers; and a performance experience for 450 elementary students from five schools in the Lake Pend Oreille School District, who will be bussed to the Panida for a school performance of Journey, chronicling the history of dance in America.

Tickets to RDT’s public performance on Wednesday, Sept. 27 are $30 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at artinsandpoint.org or by calling POAC at 208-263-6139. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of season passes are still available, offering discounted admission to all seven POAC shows through April 2024, for $199 (plus tax) and fully transferable.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for POAC’s Performing Arts Season. Call the POAC office for details.