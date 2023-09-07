POAC announces new adult art class schedule at new location

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council has announced the fall adult art class schedule at its new location, which will be ready for students by mid-September.

Classes offered at the relocated Joyce Dillon Studio (313 N. Second Ave., on the ground floor directly across the street from Jalapenos) include everything from metalworking to weaving to painting and more.

Joyce Dillon Studio Committee Chair and Board Member Jan Rust said that POAC is pleased to welcome two new teachers this fall: Dave Gonzo and Robilyn Robbins.

“Robilyn will be teaching classes in watercolor portraits. Her classes are for students with all levels of experience,” she said. “They are recommended as a perfect introductory class for anyone wanting to try watercolor or portrait painting for the first time. Classes start on Friday, Sept. 15.”

Meanwhile, Gonzo will offer classes in metalworking, including in torch-welded sculpture, forging ornate wall hooks, and creating copper and steel ladles. Those classes will take place at Gonzo’s studio at 1023 Baldy Mountain Road and begin on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Among the classes at the Joyce Dillon Studio include sculpting in polymer clay starting Thursday, Sept. 21; and kimekomi fabric art on Friday, Sept. 29. In October, classes will include weaving essentials, wildlife and landscape acrylic painting, drawing and crafting glass wind chimes.

Registration deadlines, fees to attend, times and dates vary. Find the complete schedule at artinsandpoint.org. As each class is limited to 10 students, participants are encouraged to sign up early.