POAC announces new adult art class schedule at new location

· September 6, 2023

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council has announced the fall adult art class schedule at its new location, which will be ready for students by mid-September.  

Classes offered at the relocated Joyce Dillon Studio (313 N. Second Ave., on the ground floor directly across the street from Jalapenos) include everything from metalworking to weaving to painting and more. 

Joyce Dillon Studio Committee Chair and Board Member Jan Rust said that POAC is pleased to welcome two new teachers this fall: Dave Gonzo and Robilyn Robbins.

“Robilyn will be teaching classes in watercolor portraits. Her classes are for students with all levels of experience,”  she said. “They are recommended as a perfect introductory class for anyone wanting to try watercolor or portrait painting for the first time. Classes start on Friday, Sept. 15.”

Meanwhile, Gonzo will offer classes in metalworking, including in torch-welded sculpture, forging ornate wall hooks, and creating copper and steel ladles. Those classes will take place at Gonzo’s studio at 1023 Baldy Mountain Road and begin on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Among the classes at the Joyce Dillon Studio include sculpting in polymer clay starting Thursday, Sept. 21; and kimekomi fabric art on Friday, Sept. 29. In October, classes will include weaving essentials, wildlife and landscape acrylic painting, drawing and crafting glass wind chimes.

Registration deadlines, fees to attend, times and dates vary. Find the complete schedule at artinsandpoint.org. As each class is limited to 10 students, participants are encouraged to sign up early.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Monarch Grind Movie NightThis week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on the Sandpoint Summer Music Series Finale, Monarch Grind Movie Night, Ponderay Days, and the Sand Creek Regatta! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal