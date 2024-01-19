On motherhood

· January 19, 2024

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Welcome to the world, Liam. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey.

This missive has made it into the pages of the Reader against all odds from a world so far removed from reality that time and space lack any meaning.

That world? First-time motherhood.

My husband Alex and I welcomed our son, Liam, on July 18. Born with the help of three incredible midwives at the Sandpoint Birthing Center, all 22 inches of our nearly nine-pound baby boy arrived without incident — notwithstanding the 24-hour labor that coaxed him into the world. 

It’s true what many women say about labor being forgettable by design. Just a week removed from the experience and it is mostly a blur of abstract pain, peppered with walks around the block and along Sand Creek; uncomfortable car rides to the Serv-a-Burger drive-thru and Cedar Street Chevron; an evening visit to City Beach to stand with my feet in the water and manifest the kind of relaxation that allows babies and gravity to join forces; plus plenty of inside jokes and moments of serious doubt with Alex by my side the entire time.

We met Liam just before noon on Day 2 at the birth center, and his arrival affirmed what I’d known for many months — he was a boy (a hunch, but a strong one) and he had limbs for days (something that my tight and lopsided belly had already confirmed). 

His wrinkly feet stretched beyond the sling as the midwife weighed him and, a few hours later, we were home. He met the pets; stared wide-eyed in blind, newborn awe at the chickens; and Alex gave him a tour of our garden. Suddenly the pumpkins we’d planted with our baby in mind — “They’ll be 3 months old for Halloween!” — belonged to someone. Liam’s pumpkins. Liam’s crib. Liam’s mama.

That’s me now, I guess. I’m still wrapping my head — and my sleep schedule — around it all.

It was always the plan to step away from my work at the Reader when the baby came. It was a decision I didn’t make lightly, and one that has seen unwavering support from Ben and Zach. They were kind and accommodating about my wishes to keep my pregnancy out of the pages of our paper. They sought my replacement without revealing my special secret, and I will always be thankful for that. 

This job requires us to give up so much of our personal lives, whether against our will in the form of hours or because we fill the pages with what we know best: our own experiences. This experience was one I wanted to keep close, until now.

My time as news editor might be wrapped, but I’m certain you’ll still be seeing my byline in the Reader from time to time. I plan to keep writing, but having typed this particular article on both my computer and phone over the course of five days between the demanding and sweet work of being Liam’s mama, I can confirm that it’s time for me to shift gears.

It has meant everything to me to have this job and work with these people. Liam will be raised knowing the importance of supporting an informed community. Thank you for reading the Reader.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Speakeasy, the Banff Film Festival, ‘Letters Aloud’, CHAFE-150 Registration ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal