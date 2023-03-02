On dogs

If you get it, you get it

· March 1, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

This month marks my dog’s fifth birthday. I’ve come to learn in the past five years that, when it comes to knowing and loving an animal, people either get it or they don’t. I count myself lucky to be among those who get it.

This wasn’t always the case. I wasn’t an animal-crazy kid. My family had a variety of cats and dogs in my youth, but those animals attached their loyalties to other people — mostly my sister, Leslie, who has always gotten it.

Mac is a great comfort during the ups and downs of newspaper work. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey.

And it’s not like I gave those cats and dogs much reason to love me; we maintained professional relationships. The dogs barked to let me know there was someone in the driveway, and I paid them back with the milk and last few cereal bits in my breakfast bowl. The cats — they existed. I gave them a wide berth and they repaid me by not scratching my ankles.

This is how it went, until I met my husband, Alex.

Alex, who grew up on a farm, has also always gotten it. He got in trouble more than once as a young child for wandering too far from home to visit the neighbor’s cows. He had a dog that he still talks about like they were walking the barn road together yesterday. He had a cat who he still has a hard time talking about.

When he asked me, after less than a year of dating and about six months of living together, if I wanted to get a dog, I honestly wasn’t sure. He showed me a post online about a litter of accidental puppies near his childhood home, where we’d be visiting in the coming days. 

“We can just go look and you can see what you think,” he said. 

Meanwhile, he also insisted we stop at the bank for some cash — “just in case.”

We parked in a driveway leading to a yard populated with 8-week-old black-and-white puppies displaying the best kind of chaos. I stepped onto the lawn with an open mind and crouched down.

Out of the blur came one of the puppies, headed straight for me. She, at full speed, leapt into my lap, wiggling uncontrollably. Her huge brown eyes, masked in black, locked with mine.

It was like we’d met before — like she’d been looking for me, and finally found me.

I know that sounds crazy, but if you get it, you get it.

That puppy came home with us, and she became Mac: ball chaser, couch queen, peanut butter connoisseur, farmhouse protector and best friend. She is serious and silly, loving and independent. We speak our own language, just the two of us. She and Alex have their own special bond as well. Everyday, after work, he receives the homecoming of a lifetime.

As I write this, cross-legged on the couch, Mac snoozes to my right. I look at her, thinking about how much I love her, and I start to cry. She opens one eye, disturbed by my sniffles, and sees my tears. She then lifts her paw, rests it on my thigh and proceeds to drift back to sleep.

How could I possibly not get it?

While I didn’t adopt Mac from a shelter, I now understand the absolute magic of forming a bond with a pet and would encourage anyone with the means to consider adopting from the Better Together Animal Shelter. To see what animals are currently up for adoption, go to bettertogetheranimalalliance.org. If you’re not in the place to adopt but still want to support animals in need, consider donating. It is easy to set up a monthly donation. Join me by going to the shelter website and finding the “Donation” button.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Hello Sandpoint. Hit up the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Follies, the Gun ‘N Horn Show, and Mega Alpine & Snowboard Demo Day … and that’s just a taste of what’s going on! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal