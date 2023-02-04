On buzzer beaters

· February 3, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

It was like the climax of a sports movie, only less probable.

I was volunteering to help coach a girls’ junior high basketball game when a divine combination of hard work and dumb luck graced the gym in what I can only describe as the most exhilarating moment of several pre-teens’ lives — and, quite possibly, my own. 

The first thing to know about junior high basketball is that to find success is to accept and thrive in chaos. This is true of most rural schools that draw from a pool of a few dozen sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade girls, but particularly true in this case. 

This season, fresh off the graduation of last year’s sizable and athletically inclined eighth-grade class, our team has had no choice but to undergo exponential growth since its first game in December. To us adults, that was only a few weeks ago. To a tween who has since learned to shoot a left-handed lay-in, that was last lifetime.

On this particular Wednesday night, the girls were playing a hard-fought game against a team with arguably more basketball know-how. Lucky for us, our intensity on defense kept us within five points, then three, then back to five all game long. The head coach and I kept exchanging glances each time the girls would hustle particularly well, earning an extra possession and scoring more consistently than they had all season. With each glance we seemed to say, “Well, this is a win so far. Can you believe this is the team we assembled a couple of months ago?”

To win in junior high basketball is to see improvement and make sure all the players still like the sport — and each other — once the final buzzer sounds. Our most important stats are the attempted shots that are equal parts smart and brave, steals and rebounds by the most timid athletes, and how many high fives or words of encouragement are freely offered between players.

Of course, to have that win reflected on the scoreboard feels good, too.

With seconds left in the game, we came within three points, and I let the most hopeful corner of my Hoosiers-loving brain start to take over. For everything the girls have yet to learn about basketball, how to apply a full-court press has been pretty far down the list compared to basic shooting and ball-handling skills.

“Press!” I screamed anyway.

The opposing team threw the ball in, off a teammate’s foot, and we had possession under our own basket with 1.8 seconds left. Professional basketball leagues have it calculated that a player needs at least 0.3 seconds to get a shot off once the ball touches their hands. Taking into consideration the kind of full-body wind-up required for a pre-teen girl to shoot a three-pointer and tie up the game, I figured 1.8 seconds would be cutting it a little close.

We called a timeout, and with eyes as big as saucers, the players listened intently while I outlined an elaborate play to get our most confident shooter — a sixth-grader, no less — open for a three-point attempt.

As it turned out, after walking onto the court and seeing the other team’s laid-back defense, we didn’t need the play. With a perfectly placed one-handed baseball throw to the top of the arc, the ball hit the sixth-grader’s hands and, like a small springboard, she launched it into the air. The buzzer sounded halfway through its flight path, and the net barely moved as the ball dropped through the hoop.

Like I said: a sports movie, but less probable.

I don’t need to describe the energy in the gym immediately following that shot. I don’t think I can capture it except to say it was absolute pandemonium. Imagine seven 11- to 14-year-old girls overwhelmed by disbelief and joy, some sobbing and all hugging. Then imagine getting their attention and telling them to breathe because they needed to play overtime.

All of the credit goes to their coach, Lindsey, and the girls’ willingness to trust that practice can and will pay off. Sometimes those results aren’t so evident on the scoreboard, and sometimes they are. That night, the team was able to seal the deal by scoring the only basket in overtime. 

“Good luck following that act,” I told the boys’ coach as his team began warmups following our game. 

He smiled and shook his head in the way we do when hard work and dumb luck combine to remind us that anything is possible.

I’m still shaking mine.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

15th Annual Heart BallEnjoy another week in Sandpoint. With the Annual Heart Ball, auditions for The Sound of Music, and a Birthday Art show, you have a variety of options. Don’t forget Follies tickets go on sale this week. See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal