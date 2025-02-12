On a powder day…

· February 19, 2025

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

On a powder day, nothing else really matters.

It’s midweek and there are about five inches of fresh snow on the ground. The sun pokes through the ethereal haze of the alpine morning. A slow caravan of vehicles with ski racks navigates the switchbacks up to Schweitzer, drivers tapping the wheel with nervous energy for the day ahead.

Nearing the roundabout, you can almost hear the collective gasps as the ski hill finally looms into view. It’s a bluebird powder day with perfect visibility. 

Is there anything better in the world?

Cadie Archer rides down Big Blue at Schweitzer on Feb. 9. Photo by Ben Olson.

A jaunt up Heart Attack Hill brings you to the village, where early morning skiers and boarders begin to queue behind the chairlift heading up to South Bowl, which opens earlier than the quad leading to the summit and the backside of the mountain.

Those early enough stand in line ready to take the first chair up the mountain — a distinct honor that becomes harder to achieve as our once-quaint ski hill becomes more and more known in the world.

It’s 20 minutes to 9 a.m., and now you really see the line take shape. Everyone sways back and forth, stretching their legs, talking idly with other locals in line; until, out of the clear blue morning, a bell rings. The opening bell — one of the most beautiful sounds in the world on a bluebird powder morning.

Those in line let out a cheer and surge forward, patient but restless, ready to enter the alpine world where we’d all die of exposure after a few hours without our protective ski gear. The chairs fill and move people up the mountain until, off to the right, you spy the first person barreling down the mountain, carving a clean, untouched line of tracks down J.R. or Headwall. The ones who didn’t get up early enough cheer them on from the chairlift. The saying goes, “There are no friends on powder days”; but, conversely, everyone is friends on a powder day.

Later, after the tracks have filled in the mountain, the hardy ones begin hiking up to Big Blue for a late hit. Not many people make the trek up there, but anyone who does is greeted with a stunning view of the lake, Schweitzer and the valley below. But, most importantly, an enormous face run that often only has a few tracks on it.

After a half-hour of huffing and puffing up the steep incline, standing at the edge of the run, you realize that nothing really matters. The legion of angry white men hellbent on destroying the world fades into the background. The argument you had with your kids; the fender bender last week that left your bumper in the ditch; the neighbor’s dogs, which haven’t stopped barking in years — all of it is trivial when you launch into a powder run.

It’s something pure, undefined and so damn fun. It’s the closest we’ll come to flying, and the furthest we’ll get from the ugliness of the world.

Afterward, as we reminisce about our perfect turns over beers, we are reminded why we live here; why we do the things that are hard; why we stay sane in this ever-maddening world.

On a powder day, the world makes sense again. For those few minutes, all is well. There’s no better feeling in the world for a powderhound.

Cheers to the good stuff and to those who seek it out. To hell with all the rest — at least until the run is over.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss the Sandpoint Winter Carnival, the Heart Ball, Low Bar Chorale, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal