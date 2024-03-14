Official candidate filing period open until March 15

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff
Though a number of candidates have already announced their intention to run for Dist. 1 legislative and local offices, the official filing period for the Tuesday, May 21 primary election will close on Friday, March 15 — also the last day that voters can change political party affiliation or become affiliated before the primary.
Candidates will have until 5 p.m. on March 15 to file the necessary forms, all of which are available at the Idaho Secretary of State’s recently launched voteidaho.gov website.
Candidates for county and local office are required to file a declaration of candidacy with the Bonner County Clerk’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on March 15. That form is also available at the voteidaho.gov website.
There is a filing fee of $40 for county partisan candidates; however, they may opt to submit a nominating petition containing five valid signatures within the county or district and waive the fee. Independent candidates must file the required number of signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.
State and federal candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office. Partisan state office seekers must pay a $30 filing fee or submit a petition containing 50 signatures from within the legislative district. Likewise, partisan candidates for federal office are required to pay a $300 filing fee or submit 500 signatures from within the congressional district. Candidates for the Supreme or Appellate Court must pay $300 or gather 1,000 signatures from within the state.
Independent state and federal candidates are to submit the required signatures for their offices before appearing on the general election ballot.
Candidates who have already filed have until Monday, March 29 to withdraw.
Below are the Dist. 1 U.S. House, legislative and Bonner County candidates as of press time, March 14:
Dist. 1 U.S. House
Russ Fulcher, Republican (incumbent)
Brendan J. Gomez, Constitution Party
Matt Loesby, Libertarian Party
Kaylee Peterson, Democrat
Dist. 1 Idaho Senate
Scott Herndon, Republican (incumbent)
Steve Johnson, Independent
Jim Woodward, Republican
Dist. 1 Idaho House
Seat A, Karen Mathee, Democrat
Seat A, Cornel Rasor, Republican (not officially filed, but announced)
Seat A, Mark Sauter, Republican (incumbent)
Seat B, Kathryn Larson, Democrat
Seat B, Chuck Lowman, Republican
Dist. 1 Bonner County commissioner
Brian Domke, Republican
Brian Riley, Republican
Dist. 3 Bonner County commissioner
Dimitry Borisov, Republican
Ron Korn, Republican
Glenn Lefebvre, Independent
Luke Omodt, Republican (incumbent)
Bonner County prosecutor
Louis Marshall, Republican (incumbent) (not officially filed, but announced)
Bonner County sheriff
Daryl Wheeler, Republican (incumbent)
Bonner County assessor
Dennis Engelhardt, Republican (incumbent)
