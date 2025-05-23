New radio documentary People of the Salmon debuts on public radio and podcast platforms

· May 23, 2025

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Mythweaver announces the release of its newest public radio documentary and podcast episode, People of the Salmon. It will be broadcast live at noon Monday, May 26 — Memorial Day — over KPBX, Spokane Public Radio and also live-streamed at spokanepublicradio.org. It is also available as a podcast at mythweaver.org, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts under its Voices of the Wild Earth podcast series. The documentary will also air over Boise State Public Radio stations sometime this coming summer. 

Narrated by longtime producer and storyteller Jane Fritz, and co-produced by Justin Lantrip, People of the Salmon tells the story of the Nez Perce Tribe’s efforts to reintroduce sockeye salmon to Wallowa Lake in northeast Oregon — a place where the spawning fish once returned from the ocean by the tens of thousands. Fritz and Nez Perce Fisheries Project Manager Shane Vatland will be giving a public presentation about the creation of People of the Salmon and the Tribe’s coho and sockeye salmon reintroduction efforts in the Wallowas on Thursday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture (403 N. Main St. in Joseph, Ore.). They will share Nez Perce stories, audio excerpts and photos from this multi-year salmon project.

The Indigenous fishing spot at Celilo Falls on the Columbia River before the Dalles Dam flooded it in 1957. Courtesy photo.

The hour-long documentary unfolds through archival tribal voices, field interviews with tribal biologists and elders, and immersive natural soundscapes, tracing the spiritual, cultural and ecological importance of salmon to the Nimi’ipuu. It highlights the historical wounds left by damming the Columbia River while inundating the Northwest’s largest freshwater fishery at Celilo Falls. It also reveals the severe impacts to today’s salmon migration from the four Lower Snake River dams.

From today’s coho salmon reintroduction efforts in the Wallowa’s Lostine River, to the hopeful reintroduction of ocean-going sockeye salmon, People of the Salmon is a story of resilience, fish and culture. It’s a story about coming home. About what we’ve all lost, what can be restored, and how the stories of the land and its Indigenous people are inextricably linked. As with many stories told for Voices of the Wild Earth, this one came from listening to the people of the land: tribal elders, river women, fisheries biologists and the late Silas Whitman, whose voice carries into the future.

This program was supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, a state-based program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, with additional major funding from Idaho Forest Group and several anonymous donors. It is dedicated in memory of Silas Whitman and offered in reciprocity to the Nez Perce people, the Nimi’ipuu.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss the Matsiko Orphan Choir, Live Concerts, Lions Club Fundraiser, a Children’s Carnival, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal