Museum exhibit explores Sandpoint’s mercantile history

· December 15, 2021

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

As President Calvin Coolidge said in 1925, “the chief business of the American people is business.” The same could be said of Sandpoint, dating back more than 100 years, when the community was as much a mercantile center as a railroad hub and logging town.

The Bonner County Historical Society and Museum is paying homage to this entrepreneurial tradition with the unveiling of a new exhibit Thursday, Dec. 16, titled “The One Who Went to Market: The History of Mercantile.”

Heather Upton, executive director of BCHS, said museum staff is “thrilled” to launch the new exhibit, which also serves as the general opening of the museum for the season. 

Not only will the museum display visual records of unique stores from Sandpoint’s history, but explore the stories of the people who were behind the scenes, as well as items such as catalogs and other material that illustrates the experience of shopping in bygone eras.

“That’s a very interesting and very long history,” Upton said, referring specifically to legacy merchants like Jennested and Larson’s, as well as stores like E.E. Teape, Piggly Wiggly, Economy Grocery, Crescent Pharmacy, Northern Mercantile Co. and others that once filled downtown Sandpoint.

“You could get everything you could imagine in those two blocks,” she said. “There was no need to go to Spokane. … You could get everything from a canary to a piece of candy.”

Beyond the storefronts, Upton emphasized that what Sandpoint merchants were really doing was building “the heart of the community. They were creating a community, and it’s really the people who made those stores so special.”

The exhibition will be introduced as part of the BCHS Holiday Open House, which is scheduled to run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the museum, 611 S. Ella Ave. In addition to “The One Who Went to Market,” a collection of children’s books will be on display, with Humbird Coffee for sale.

Upton is excited to see how the exhibit progresses into the future, as she hopes to see what kind of other material may surface from locals.

“Everytime I do an exhibit it’s a beginning,” she said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Winter Solstice Full Moon Party

Snow is falling, and winter’s calling! There are happenings all around town, including concerts, sing-alongs, a nativity drive-thru, live story-telling, and more. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Christmas Services 2021
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal