MCS Students to Perform in Prague

Jubilant Duvall and Cody Ontiveros will make their debut at ‘Summer Music Nights’

· May 29, 2025

By Jillian Chandler
Reader Contributor

Two talented Music Conservatory of Sandpoint students will be traveling to take part in the annual Šumavské letní hudební večery (“Summer Music Nights”) music festival in Czechia, Prague. 

Jubilant Duvall and Cody Ontiveros are the students on the trip. Ontiveros is a countertenor and “rare voice,” and has been a student at MCS from the age of 8 years old. Now 20, he is MCS’s apprentice.

Duvall is a classically trained alto and has studied voice for the past six years. Her latest achievements include two gold medals at the MusicFest Northwest, and she was one of the featured soloists in the “highlights” concerts. She will graduate this summer, majoring in vocal performance at the Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho.

“Both singers are exceptional talents with unique voices who stand out with their level of dedication and love for singing and music altogether,” stated MCS Executive Director Karin Wedemeyer.

This year’s concerts are scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at the Panna Maria Pomocna Chapel in the town of Kašperské Hory, followed by a performance at the synagogue in Hartmanice at and a final concert on Sunday, June 1 in the same area.

Karin Wedemeyer, a German-born dramatic soprano, and Daniel Hughes, a pianist with international performance experience, will also join the concert tour.

“MCS has a strong international component in its organization, with staff coming from the U.S. and abroad,” Wedemeyer stated. “Since much of the music our young artists sing has been composed in Europe, it will give them a deeper artistic understanding.”

For more information, visit sandpointconservatory.org or call 208-265-4444.

