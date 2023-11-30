Mad About Science: Book binding

· November 29, 2023

By Brendon Bobby
Reader Columnist

Book binding is an art that goes back to at least the fifth century B.C.E. This process could be even older but we don’t have a historical record of it — paper is notoriously fragile, after all. The actual process of binding together a book has evolved considerably alongside technology, though the core principles of how it’s done and what materials are used are relatively unchanged. Rather than making one book at a time, we’re now pulling together thousands of books over the course of a day with the help of machines. Because of this, today’s article will focus on the process of creating a single book rather than breaking down the manufacturing process in a factory.

If you’re curious about the technology behind a book factory, there are numerous videos available online which are easily viewable from your local library.

The first step of the process is to procure paper. If the words have already been printed on the paper, the pages need to be gathered and placed in their proper order. The pages are gathered into small bundles — often in six or fewer sheets when done by hand — and sewn together at the spine with small bits of fine thread. Multiple stacks are weighted down, measured and sewn together into a single mass to create the core of the book.

Thread alone won’t be able to hold the book together over years of reading, so a strip of linen is then glued onto the spine. This cloth strip is smoothed out with a straight edge to keep it tight to the spine. A book binder will then place a sheet of wax paper on either side of the book, then use a screw press or vice to press the book together while the glue dries. The glue used by bookbinders is polyvinyl acetate, which is essentially Elmer’s glue. The drying process can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 20 hours, depending on the type of glue used, thickness of the book and other environmental factors.

The hard covers of the book are added to the front and back of the book. The bookbinder will straighten the covers so that they perfectly match. They will then glue the covers to the first and last pages of the book — in some cases, these are the endpapers — the blank pages at the beginning and end of the book, which we will examine later in more detail.

Another strip of thicker fabric is then glued to the spine to bind the covers together. Again, the book is pressed by a screw press, vice or a heavy object. Sometimes, this is reinforced by a strip of cardboard that is glued to the fabric as well — this is the portion your hand will likely spend the bulk of its time resting against while you’re reading the book.

A decorative cover is the penultimate step of the book binding.The bookbinder may cut slits into the corners of the decorative cover to keep it from moving around the cover too much. In some cases, the cover is glued on or adhered as a sticker, but this is fairly rare in traditional bookbinding. 

The final step is to glue the endpapers to the interior of the cover at the beginning and end of the book to conceal anything the decorative cover leaves exposed. These endpapers traditionally exist to protect the book from wear and tear, primarily from a reader’s hands. Sometimes, an author may include artwork or maps to make full use of the endpapers.

Each time the book is glued, the bookbinder will perform a flex test on the book. This involves completely opening the book to ensure the glue is holding the book together and loose pages aren’t falling out. This will damage the book once it’s finished, but it’s an important step while the book is being bound or the reader may be greeted by an unfortunate surprise just as the plot is getting good.

Much of this is the same in a factory setting, but the initial page assembly process is vastly different. Factories use large sheets of paper and will press a mirrored text or image block onto these huge pages. This mirrored image will often have multiple copies of the same page, as these large sheets are cut down to specification later. This helps save time and allows the factory to buy larger quantities of paper with fewer sheets of paper delivered.

The pages are sorted later, where they’re dropped into place on an assembly line and then fitted together later. The major drawback to mass-production of books in a factory is that if a relatively minor error sneaks into the process at any point, an entire batch will reflect that error.

Found an ink smudge in your favorite Evanovich book? There are probably thousands of others just like it out there.

Are you curious to learn about mending a book that’s already been bound? While the library doesn’t offer mending as a service, we will be hosting a book mending workshop on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. as part of the library’s Natural Connections series. It will be presented by the library’s in-house mender, Rhela. She works hard to make sure that you get to enjoy every library book as it was intended, even in the face of hundreds of circulations.

I’m looking at you, Little House on the Prairie. 

Stay curious, 7B.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on The Nutcracker, the Festival of Trees, Cozy Crafts & Cocoa  ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal