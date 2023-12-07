Local musician Chris Paradis releases new album Way Up Yonder

· December 6, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

For such a small town, Sandpoint has always been blessed with an inordinately high number of talented musicians. One of the more prolific artists in town is Chris Paradis, whose multi-instrumentalism and intriguing mix of genres has earned him a following.

Paradis announced the release of his newest full-length album Way Up Yonder on Dec. 5. Available on all the streaming services under the band name Waterhouse, the album is a collection of songs that Paradis wrote, performed and recorded himself in a studio behind his cabin in Selle Valley.

While he plays a mix of jazz, folk and world music, Paradis’ musical journey began with heavy metal.

“Once, a friend taught me to play Metallica,” Paradis told the Reader. “I was hooked.”

Chris Paradis playing live in Sandpoint. Courtesy photo.

Paradis began playing the guitar at the age of 11. Growing up in New Hampshire, he later attended Gordon College north of Boston to study communications and creative writing, but, after graduating just a year before the Great Recession, found himself looking for meaningful work. He began teaching music lessons as a way to get by, but soon found he loved the experience.

It was after he joined AmeriCorps and worked as a wildland firefighter in Colorado that Paradis began his infatuation with the West.

“As soon as I was done, I wanted to come back,” he said. 

After some traveling through South America and working on organic farms across America, Paradis decided to leave the Boston area and lucked into what he described as a “dream scenario.”

“I found a cabin up here in Sandpoint, very randomly, and came here,” he said. “I wound up meeting a lot of wonderful friends and music students. It’s been a great place for making music and having a musical life.”

After starting out on the guitar, Paradis began exploring a number of different instruments, including banjo, mandolin, bass and ukulele.

“The first thing I try to figure out is what will excite my students to make them pick up an instrument and play,” he said. “There is a thrill playing something you love. For me, that’s what hooked me.”

After starting out with Metallica, Van Halen and ’90s grunge, Paradis studied under a jazz teacher and jumped head first into jazz and blues. Then, he studied with a fingerpicker for a while, which helped him enter the folk genre.

“Now, I’m exploring music from other parts of the world,” he said. 

The cover of the album Way Up Yonder. Courtesy photo.

The resulting sound is a unique take that lives somewhere between the genres, and Way Up Yonder is a strong offering that showcases his various talents. With thoughtful instrumental tracks intermingled with lyrical numbers, Paradis’ music draws a lot of inspiration from his setting in North Idaho.

“I feel inspired being here in Sandpoint, living in these beautiful mountains and lakes,” he said. “I do a lot of hiking in the summer, so nature is a huge inspiration with my instrumental stuff. I try to imagine I’m writing a soundtrack for my life and my listeners’ lives.”

Lyrical songs can be inspired by books he’s read, or, in the case of the third track on Way Up Yonder, a story about his family.

“That one was inspired by a news clipping my dad gave me about my grandfather,” he said. “He died before I was born, and his car was found abandoned on the side of the road. He was missing for three months, and managed to wander all the way from New Hampshire to New Orleans.”

Paradis said nobody knows what really happened, but after his grandfather snapped out of his amnesia, he called his family and they came and picked him up in New Orleans.

“I was fascinated by that story, so I turned it into a song,” he said.

Along with playing live at various venues around Sandpoint, Paradis teaches everything from guitar, to banjo, mandolin, bass and ukulele.

Paradis said he owes so much gratitude to the Sandpoint community for supporting his musical career. 

“I’m very happy to be here,” he said. “The real gift of this community is the music scene and how vibrant it is for such a small town.”

Find Way Up Yonder on various streaming services under the band name Waterhouse. Paradis will also be performing his annual Winter Solstice Livestream on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (follow the link on the Waterhouse Music Lessons YouTube page). His next live show will be from 6-9 p.m. at MickDuff’s Beer Hall on Saturday, Dec. 23.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Prohibition Repeal Party, a Celtic Christmas, a Winter Faire & Children’s Festival ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal