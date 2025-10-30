Local architecture firm wins awards for Second Ave. renovation

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Architecture may be the most functional of art forms. A building can reflect the culture, identity, community and history of a particular area, while also serving the distinct function for which it was built.

Someone who understands that balance between art and function is Sandpoint architect Reid Weber, of North Root Architecture, who recently received two awards for his renovation of one of Sandpoint’s historic downtown buildings on Second Avenue.

The building at 318 and 320 N. Second Ave. is jointly owned by Stephen Snedden and Jacob Styer and houses their law office and accounting firm, respectively.

Weber began on the project after a conversation with Styer and Snedden about building an ADA ramp. From there, Weber said the project became a more involved renovation.

The facade of the 318 and 320 N. Second Ave. building housing Jacob W. Styer, CPA, PLLC, and Snedden Law Office, respectively. Courtesy photo

“We started from a small amount of scope and went into fully designing a remodel and renovation of the historic building,” Weber told the Reader. “A big part of that process was uncovering the layers and everything that was put up in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, like drop ceilings, paneled walls and carpeted floors.”

Weber said a lot of the design was removing those elements and exposing original material underneath that honored the big storefront opening.

“It was the Gold Medal Grocery, then a lumber office on the other side when it was first built,” he said.

Over the years, the building has housed a saddlery, law offices, hair salons, retail spaces and many other users. After submitting the design to the city, Weber realized the floor framing he was trying to save was rotted out.

A conference room inside Snedden Law Office. Courtesy photo

“We tore out all the floor framing and that removed the need for the ADA ramp to begin with and opened up the space to create mezzanine levels and loftier ceilings,” he said. “Then we put in concrete slab flooring with radiant heat, which is much more efficient.”

Weber said he enjoyed the process of working with Snedden and Styer, who had their own unique visions of how they wanted their spaces to look. The magic was finding a cohesive design for the elevation, or facade (which Weber redrew about 20 times until it was perfect), but also incorporating their individual designs inside each side of the building.

“I liked how the design they wanted pushed towards more of a modern style,” while also honoring the historic elements that the building presented, he said.

During demolition, Weber found three barricaded skylights, which were part of the original building design. He added a fourth as well as modern insulation to bring it up to code.

“There was a great palette to work with, built by the masters back in their time,” Weber said. “Where it ties in with the Farmin Building next door, you can see it interlocks with that stone building and their foundations are on top of each other. It’s beautiful craftsmanship done 100 years ago that just wouldn’t be affordable to pull off today.”

The waiting area inside Styer’s office. Courtesy photos

Other elements included exposing brick on both sides, which were sealed off with plaster since the 1980s.

“On Jacob’s side, he really wanted a ton of natural light in each office, and had multiple employees that needed their own space,” Weber said, which led to placing big storefront windows high up on the ceiling to bring the light into each office.

“Stephen’s side was more particular, because he’s a sole practitioner with a receptionist, so we built out a conference room space with a mezzanine and a speakeasy-style apartment along the alley. It’s probably one of the only apartments accessed off an alley in Sandpoint.”

The renovation was submitted to the Idaho Chapter of the American Institute of Architects — a nationwide membership of architects that has been around since 1857. Today, AIA’s mission remains to promote excellence in architecture and design. The organization gives awards for notable projects every two years.

This year, Weber received two awards from AIA Idaho: an Architecture Award of Merit and an Award of Best Architectural Element for the storefront elevation.

Weber said the entire project was the culmination of many talented people who banded together to produce what the clients requested.

Along with North Root Architecture, Cory Lindholm of Alpenglow Construction; interior designer Nikki Luttmann, with Seven Bee Interiors; and Bitterroot Structural all contributed to the final product.

“I feel proud that this work was recognized for all the effort that went into it by our team,” Weber said. “It was a one-and-a-half or two-year process, and there were definitely harder moments that were extremely stressful; but, looking back on it, that hard work and time committed helped create this holistic, beautiful architecture in the end. It wasn’t just me designing this thing; it was the builder executing details working with the interior designer, the belief from the owners that we could pull this off and they supported it and pushed it along as well. It took everyone going beyond what’s normal to pull off a more spectacular project and to be able to do that as a group.”

Weber opened North Root Architecture in 2020 and has three employees, including Weber, who left for about a decade while he got his education and saw the world, then returned to Sandpoint to open his firm.

“I’m interested in architecture that contributes to a better community,” said Weber, who also serves on the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission. “It connects more people and directly impacts our environment around us. … When the community walks by, those are the people I was thinking of while designing this, in addition to the two clients, because their clientele is also the public at large.”

To learn more about North Root Architecture, visit northrootarchitecture.com.