Live Give 7B raises $228,000+ for local nonprofits in inaugural campaign week

By Reader Staff

The first-ever Live Give 7B giving week came to a close on April 18, with the results exceeding organizers’ expectations. With 480 donors contributing just more than $228,000, the campaign more than tripled its original goal of $70,000, contributing vital support to nonprofits throughout Bonner County.

“What began as a grassroots effort to shine a light on local nonprofits, blossomed into a powerful expression of community spirit and generosity,” organizers stated in a news release.

While the campaign week was the highlight, the purpose of Live Give 7B extends beyond that single event, serving as an initiative designed to serve as a year-round resource to help the community discover, connect with and support nonprofits doing essential work in Bonner County. The Live Give 7B website — 7bgives.org — allows residents to explore organizations by focus area, find volunteer opportunities and learn how to give in ways that make a lasting impact.

“This campaign was born out of a simple idea shared during our monthly nonprofit director meetings,” stated Innovia Foundation Regional Director Dig Chrismer. “We wanted to help our neighbors focus on the work being done right here in Bonner County — work that often flies under the radar but makes this community what it is. Live Give 7B brings that work into the spotlight.”

Live Give 7B also recognizes and lifts up the local business community, which keeps dollars circulating locally and is also the first to step up when a nonprofit needs sponsorship, a raffle donation or other help.

“By encouraging our community to shop local and support these homegrown enterprises, Live Give 7B underscores the powerful, reciprocal relationship between thriving businesses and thriving nonprofits,” organizers stated. “When we invest in one, we strengthen the other — and our entire community benefits.”

The campaign culminated with celebrations at Matchwood Brewing Company in Sandpoint and Timber Town Beer Company in Priest River, drawing nonprofit staff, volunteers and supporters from across the county. The effort was supported through a grant from the Equinox Foundation, with additional in-kind support from community partners who stepped in once word of the campaign spread.

Organizers plan to build on this year’s momentum by hosting additional community events and expanding outreach efforts to ensure that local giving remains strong and accessible year-round.

“Live Give 7B is more than a moment — it’s a movement,” they added. “It’s a platform that celebrates the nonprofits and local businesses that give Bonner County its heart and character.”

For more information, to find a nonprofit or to donate, visit 7bgives.org.