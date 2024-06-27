Leaving a lasting impression

Monet-themed Art Party raises funds for POAC

· June 26, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council will draw inspiration from the father of impressionism, Claude Monet, Friday, June 28 for its annual Art Party fundraiser. “Monet’s Soiree” will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Heartwood Center (615 Oak St.) and includes live music, food and dazzling displays of art available for purchase to support the nonprofit.

“The annual Art Party Fundraiser holds significant importance for POAC, as it plays a crucial role in securing essential funds to sustain our various programs. While POAC receives support from foundations, grants, sponsorships and individual contributions that contribute to covering a portion of program costs, these sources only cover approximately half of the total expenses incurred in producing these programs,” Executive Director Tone Lund told the Reader.

To help further its mission to support and promote the arts, POAC organizers have planned an evening that captures the essence of summer, beginning at 5 p.m. with drinks and a silent auction.

Attendees can bid on works in various styles and mediums that range from landscape photography to abstract sculpture — and the more adventurous can even test their luck by bidding on mystery canvases purchased sight unseen.

The catered dinner, provided by Ivano’s, includes various options to accommodate dietary restrictions and will segue the evening into performances by POAC’s 2024 scholarship winners, Aidan Bates and Evan Schwenk, and the final live auction. Diners could walk away with once-in-a-lifetime prizes such as a three-night trip to New York to take in a Broadway show.

“We have set a fundraising goal of $30,000 for this event, with the intention of directing the proceeds towards supporting a variety of vital projects under POAC. The funds raised will benefit POAC’s educational programs: Ovations, Kaleidoscope, Expressions and Art for Life,” said Lund.

Tickets are available at artinsandpoint.org for $125 per person or $1,100 for a table of eight.

“If you are interested in attending the event or making a donation to show your support, we invite you to visit our website. Your involvement, whether through attendance or donation, helps us greatly,” said Lund.

