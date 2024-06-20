Lake Pend Oreille approaches summer pool on June 19

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff
After a slow refill due to metal defects discovered on a spillway gate at Albeni Falls Dam, Lake Pend Oreille approached summer pool elevation on June 19. By press time, the elevation was recorded at 2,062 feet, just a half foot below the “normal” summer lake level.
Albeni Falls Dam remains under restricted operations, with one spillway gate remaining fully open. Under restricted operations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not move more than one spillway gate; and, if movement is chosen, will move the gate from fully open to fully closed, or vice versa.
The Corps announced the summer elevation band will be between 2,061.75 and 2,062.25, as measured at Hope, in order to not exceed historic high water elevations at the dam.
