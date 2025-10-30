John Anderson (Feb. 4, 1945-Oct. 11, 2025)

John Anderson has passed away at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho.

As some of his friends described him, he was a “wonderful amazing kindhearted man … the sweetest man on the planet and gave the best bear hugs ever!”

Yes! And also, as some of his friends may know, he never could get his shirt buttons lined up.

Aside from some of those things that endeared him to us, he was a very focused individual, who after a short career in academia, dedicated over 40 years to learning the real stories of our Native Americans, particularly the Chumash of California and the Kalispel of the Northwest, and doing his best to pass that knowledge on to others.

John Anderson in the garden with his beloved green beans. Courtesy photo

After years of research and writing, he has offered his accumulated knowledge by way of his website: johnandersonlibrary.org. Not all of his work is there, as he was still in the process of transferring his extensive writings to the website when he passed away. However, some of his friends will continue the process as much as possible over time.

Above anything else, he wanted this work to be his offering to all of us.

John also enjoyed creating beautiful things, such as the straw-bale house he built in Sandpoint with the help of many friends, and the wonderful designs on pottery inspired by Native American artists.

He loved nurturing plants of every kind, including in his garden — particularly beans, Chinese peas and tomatoes.

John appreciated Sandpoint because of the community spirit that is here. He would wish us to remember him by visiting his website and by also using other resources available to learn about the present cultures and the history of our Native Americans. You are also invited to post a tribute on the Lakeview Funeral Home website at Lakeviewfuneral.com

Submitted by the friends and family of John Anderson.