James E. Russell Sports Center set to open in December

By Mayor Jeremy Grimm

Reader Contributor

This December, the James E. Russell Sports Center will officially open its doors at Travers Park, marking the completion of a multi-year planning and construction process that began in late 2021. Just one year after breaking ground in fall 2023, the facility will soon provide a long-desired indoor space for recreation, education and community gatherings that doesn’t require any taxpayer dollars for its construction or operation.

The project began when Jim Russell and his mother, Ginny, approached city staff with a plan to honor their late father and husband, James E. Russell, by enhancing Sandpoint’s racket sports facilities. What started as an idea to improve existing facilities evolved into a $7.5 million donation to provide the community with a new indoor sports center.

The center was primarily designed to meet the needs of our growing racket sports community, which includes the high-performing Sandpoint Middle and High School tennis programs. With around 80 youth participants across the 7th- through 12th-grade teams — including one of only four middle school tennis programs in the state — these athletes will now have access to year-round indoor facilities.

The center will also host drop-in pickleball sessions for over 700 local players — a testament to the rapid growth of this sport in our area and nationwide.

A full-time facility supervisor and six part-time staff will keep the facility running smoothly, with 13-hour days to accommodate daytime and evening activities.

Sandpoint’s recreation division will run after-school, non-school day and other recreation programs from the center’s community room, which will also be available for organizations and individuals to rent. Additionally, the facility will provide at least two hours of free indoor walking time each day along a designated route around the perimeter of the courts.

With proof of Sandpoint residency, users can also take advantage of 90 minutes of daily free court time, giving everyone a chance to play regardless of their financial ability. The previous Sandpoint City Council also ensured that all youth ages 19 or younger get free memberships, enshrining Russell’s wishes that youth be put first in the programming and operations of the facility.

Paid monthly and annual membership options will allow racket sports players access to the facility and ensure Sandpoint residents don’t carry all operational costs.

The center represents a significant investment in our community’s health and well-being. From youth sports to accessible programs for residents of all ages and abilities, this facility is poised to play a key role in keeping Sandpoint active and connected.

For those eager to get a sneak peek at the new facility, Sandpoint will partner with the Litehouse YMCA to host the 17th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 28 — outside the facility. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will feature one-, two-, and three-mile routes around Travers Park, Centennial Field and Great Northern Sports Complex. This is an untimed, family-friendly event, with a special prize for the best costume. Participants should bring a non-perishable food donation for the Bonner Community Food Bank in lieu of an entry fee.

The Turkey Trot event will be a fun way to see the sports center, enjoy time with family and friends and support a good cause.

The city is ever grateful to Jim and Ginny Russell for their vision and remarkable generosity, which has made this project a reality. The effort would also not have been possible without teams of dedicated local contractors, volunteers, city staff, businesses and sports enthusiasts.

On behalf of the city, I acknowledge and apologize for our shortcomings during the complex journey to the facility’s completion. The effort exposed the differing perspectives and passions within our community. While many celebrate the new facility and opportunities for youth engagement and sportsmanship, others expressed valid concerns about the impact on local resources, the park environment and how Sandpoint City Council makes decisions.

Like any substantial development, this project has sparked a necessary dialogue about our shared values and priorities, the planning process and public involvement in local government. The city has implemented changes to improve our processes, such as reestablishing five critically important citizen committees and commissions so that, going forward, elected officials will receive invaluable feedback and guidance on the major projects we undertake.

We encourage everyone to come out and explore this exciting addition to Travers Park. Whether you’re a racket sports player, a parent hosting a birthday party in the community room or someone looking for a warm place to walk in the winter, the JER Sports Center is here to serve the community. See you at the courts.

For more information, visit sandpointidaho.gov/parks-and-recreation.