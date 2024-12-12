Idahoans defeated school vouchers — we can do it again

By Rep. Lauren Necochea

Reader Contributor

Our future depends on every child from every corner of Idaho receiving a great education. But when the Idaho Legislature convenes in January, special interest groups will launch their most aggressive push yet for school voucher schemes. These plans would drain public funds to bankroll private, for-profit and religious schools that largely serve well-off, urban Idahoans with zero public accountability.

Recent headlines highlight just how underfunded Idaho schools are. The West Ada School District estimates $1 billion in facility needs over the next decade. Across the state, schools are closing in Nampa, Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene and West Bonner County. Four-day school weeks, once limited to rural Idaho, are now common. Even Nampa — Idaho’s third-largest city — has adopted the shorter schedule. Schools in some North Idaho districts face impossible choices between hiring teachers and fixing leaky roofs.

Instead of filling funding gaps, certain Idaho Republicans are preparing to make them worse. Voucher schemes in other states show they are budget busters. In Arizona, costs ballooned from an estimated $65 million to $332 million last year, with another $429 million expected this year.

Most importantly, voucher schemes are bad for kids. They drain resources for schools that welcome everyone and send those dollars to institutions free to pick and choose their students. This means children with special needs, learning disabilities or disciplinary records can be shut out of private options. At the same time, their neighborhood schools are forced to cut programs many of us consider fundamental, like sports, music, career training and tutoring. In Wisconsin, voucher programs have increased taxpayer costs while delivering dramatically lower math and reading proficiency rates.

The scale of the voucher lobby’s effort during the recent election is alarming.

Billionaire-backed groups spent unprecedented amounts of money attacking Republicans who oppose vouchers and Democrats running against voucher-supporting Republicans.

The result is an incoming Legislature determined to do the bidding of the outside groups that bankrolled their victories.

Still, there is reason for hope. Last year, Idahoans from all walks of life joined forces to defeat voucher proposals. Parents, educators and community members made their voices heard, and a voucher scheme dressed up as a tax credit was defeated. This grassroots movement demonstrated the power of collective action.

This year, the fight will be even tougher. Our resolve must be stronger. Idaho’s strength lies in its people, and our future depends on ensuring every child has the tools to succeed.

Call your legislators and Gov. Brad Little to urge them to oppose voucher proposals. Write letters, attend town halls and make your voices heard. Together, we can stop these attacks on public education and build a system where every child from Coeur d’Alene to Aberdeen has a strong neighborhood school.

Lauren Necochea is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party and outgoing District 19 House member in the Idaho Legislature. Necochea spent a decade leading nonprofit programs dedicated to research and advocacy in tax policy, health care and children’s issues.