Hiking safely in mountain goat country

By Rose Olson

Reader Contributor

The days are getting longer, the snow is melting and wildflowers are blooming. That means it’s time to get out and hike Scotchman Peak. The tallest peak in Bonner County, this iconic ridge looms over Lake Pend Oreille and lends itself to fantastic views and the opportunity to see wild mountain goats in their craggy home.

Every summer weekend since 2016, Scotchman Peak trail ambassadors head out to make sure hikers know they need to keep their distance from wildlife. The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness have been partnering with the Sandpoint Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest to bring this program to life. It’s a great reason to get out for a hike while performing an important conservation service.

While it is tempting to get up close and personal with these herbivorous creatures, it’s important to remember that they are still wild creatures with sharp horns and tough attitudes.

Like horses and cows, these ungulates crave salt. They will walk many miles to find it in the wild. On top of Scotchman Peak, they don’t need to travel far, as our backpacks, shirts and urine all possess the precious mineral. The mountain goats of Scotchman Peak have learned that an easier way to find salt is to lick hikers and their equipment, not to mention the urine left behind on the ground.

While it can be an amazing feeling to be that close to a wild animal, please remember that it is not only dangerous for you, but also for the goats and future hikers. If a goat becomes a “problem,” it may face the death penalty. Future hikers will be harassed by salt-seeking goats.

And as we’ve seen in other busy mountainous places, aggressive goats can lead to trail closures at best and hiker fatalities at worst.

Please remember when hiking in the home of these amazing wild animals: Give them space.

The recommended safe distance is 100 feet. If mountain goats are approaching you, be loud and intimidating. Maybe even wave your arms and do a little summit dance. Show the goat you’re not an easy target for salt. If you see other hikers getting too close to the goats, politely let them know that they should stay away because these wild animals can be dangerous.

If you care about keeping mountain goats wild and the Scotchman Peak Trail open, volunteer as a Scotchman Peak trail ambassador this summer. As a trail ambassador, you get to do a little extra good on your day hike. You’ll be outfitted with maps, stickers, a T-shirt and a hat. As you hike, you’ll chat with fellow hikers about goat etiquette and safety.

To become a volunteer trail ambassador or learn more about hiking safely in mountain goat territory visit: scotchmanpeaks.org and find the “Trail Ambassador” button under the Volunteer menu.

Rose Olson is deputy executive director of the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.