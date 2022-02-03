Happy trails

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Cavanaugh’s at Priest Lake has long been home to some of North Idaho’s most beloved winter activities, hosting a variety of organized trail rides and snowmobile drag races over the years. One event, the Priest Lake Rock ’n’ Ride, is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, featuring a snowmobile poker run and plenty of other snowy, beachside activities.

“We’re right off the trail system up here and our snowmobile community is super important to our business in the winter,” said resort manager Drew Cyr, “so we were excited to give it our best shot to put this together.”

The first year of the latest Rock ’n’ Ride Poker Run, in 2021, brought in about $5,500 to benefit the Priest Lake Groomers Association, which manages almost 400 miles of trails around Priest Lake.

“This year, we’re hoping to eclipse that,” Cyr said.

Poker runs are typically conducted by motorcycle or classic car clubs, during which participants embark on a ride with stops along the way.

“For us, due to the nature of the winter sports activity, we thought it would be fun to do a trail ride up the mountain,” Cyr said.

The four stops on the 2022 Priest Lake Rock ’n’ Ride Poker Run ride include Lee Lake, Soldier Creek, the Warming Hut and Camel’s Prairie Cutoff, with all riders finishing back at Cav’s.

According to Cyr: “Essentially each stop represents a card in the poker hand, and the ranking of your poker hand will dictate who wins prizes at the end of the run.”

Riders pay $30 to participate in the poker run, must sign a waiver and also must have an up-to-date trail sticker on their snowmobile.

“We’re trying to raise awareness of the importance that you get your annual upgraded stickers,” Cyr said, “because that’s a huge part of [the Priest Lake Groomers Association] money as well.”

Cav’s hosted a similar event over the summer with a UTV/ATV poker run and raised about $3,500 for the local fire district and trails club, Cyr said.

Aside from the snowmobile poker run, the Rock ’n’ Ride event will feature more events and activities to keep the fun going back at the resort. Things officially kick off Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. with a vendor, sponsor and volunteer party in Belle’s Room, which will be open to the public and feature games and a bonfire. Local country-rock artist Devon Wade will provide live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 5 the event gets rolling with burritos and bloody marys at 9 a.m., along with poker run registration. The ride then takes off at 11 a.m. and is set to conclude by 4:30 p.m. back at Cav’s.

While the Poker Run is going on, the Rock ’n’ Ride Winter Mall will be in full swing on the beach at the resort, featuring vendors, a beer garden and beer tasting, Cav’s BBQ food, games and a chance to take photos with the Priest Lake trail grooming machine.

The poker run after party starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, including a silent auction, live music from Royale, an awards ceremony, games and swag drops.

At its core, Cavanaugh’s Priest Lake Winter Rock ’n’ Ride is meant to be a celebration of the area’s unique terrain and the people who care for it.

“In addition to just being on the trail system and being one of those places on the east side of the lake where people frequently stop in for lunch or to warm up, for us it’s just about community-wide tourism,” Cyr said. “We’re pretty unique in the fact that we have just under 400 miles of trail system that we work with up here. That’s a lot of trail for a small organization, a small community to take care of.”

By the end of the weekend, the hope is that the event once again makes a difference for the Priest Lake Groomers Association.

“It is important to try to prop them up and help them out,” Cyr said.

The Resort at Cavanaugh’s is located at 40 Vacation Court in Coolin. Learn more about the Rock ’n’ Ride and buy tickets at cavsresort.com/rock-n-ride. To learn more about the Priest Lake Groomers Association visit bonnercountyid.gov/priest-lake-groomers-advisory-board.