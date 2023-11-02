Group plants milkweed at Pine Street Woods to attract threatened butterfly species

By Mary Timblin

Reader Contributor

When Gail Bolin presented a talk on the declining number of monarch butterflies at the East Bonner County Library last winter, she would have never guessed that she was starting a movement. Inspired by the presentation, a group of community members have come together to share knowledge and create space for one of the most dramatically threatened wildlife species — the monarch butterfly.

Immediately following that library program, where nearly 100 people were in attendance, Amy Anderson, De Trenbeath, Perky Smith-Hagadone and Bolin began forming a list of people who are interested in restoring monarch populations in the area. The following week, Anderson, who is the executive director of the Selkirk Conservation Alliance, set up a Zoom call to develop action points and priorities.

Priority No. 1 was to provide a food source for the butterflies in order to attract them along their migratory route. Monarchs exclusively eat milkweed, which has been depleted nationwide due to development and other factors.

“The food source is critical,” said Trenbeath. “Our group determined that starting milkweed way stations — at least 10 plants and a nectar source — was the first priority.”

“It takes at least one milkweed plant per caterpillar for their lifecycle,” Smith-Hagadone continued.

Last spring, volunteers who had attended the library program created seven planting pads for butterfly habitat at Pine Street Woods. The group reconvened in early October to plant seeds and milkweed starts with the goal of attracting monarchs.

Much thought went into where to put the planting pads at Pine Street Woods, considering the sun exposure, moisture levels and where the plants would be undisturbed by trail users. Three pads were planted in the meadow along the Butterfly Trail and four are located near the Frog Pond at Pine Street Woods.

The next priority for the group — now known as The Mighty Monarchs and meeting monthly— has been to seek out people who grow milkweed and raise monarchs in the area. They have begun to develop a network of individuals with the same goal of attracting monarchs.

“There are a lot of people who grow milkweed [for monarchs] around here,” Smith-Hagadone said.

Another volunteer who showed up for the planting project at Pine Street Woods has grown hundreds of milkweed plants and raised more than 900 monarchs in recent years.

As the former principal at Northside Elementary School, Smith-Hagadone approached the school’s Garden Club with the idea of incorporating monarch-friendly plants.

“After several years of neglect, we are breathing life back into the garden in hopes that it will be a teachable space for all students and the community,” said Laura Cromwell, Northside Elementary P.E. teacher and Garden Club faculty coordinator. “We started to plant three beds for milkweed and monarch-friendly flowers.”

Trenbeath also reached out to her circle of friends, which includes the Gardens For Health initiative and the library’s Seed Library coordinator, Anna Hebard.

“The Library Garden has a large pollinator garden,” Trenbeath said. “Upon talking with Anna, we were able to plant showy and swamp milkweed, along with other native plants for pollinators and create a monarch waystation at the library earlier this summer. There are many possible locations in our area to plant milkweed. Contacting the various gardening groups has been an excellent way to raise awareness and get more milkweed growing in the community.”

According to Trenbeath, Idaho Fish and Game is working on creating a national milkweed mapper with local butterfly gardens to help measure the effectiveness of local efforts.

“Gail explained during her talk that the Eastern Monarch populations are comparatively healthy. They started working to restore habitat and food sources in the east a long time ago,” Trenbeath said. “But, in the West, this is relatively new. A few years ago, only about 1% of the western monarch population was thriving.”

With the combined efforts of dedicated individuals, organizations and the community, the Mighty Monarchs are optimistic about making an impact on the local monarch population. By creating a network of milkweed waystations and educating others about the importance of monarch conservation, the group aims to foster a sustainable future for these iconic butterflies.

“I compare this movement to the bald eagle and condor. Bringing populations back is possible,” Smith-Hagadone added. “We just have to do it.”

For more information, email [email protected].