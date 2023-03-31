Greetings from Boise: We need a backup plan in case of NIC accreditation loss

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint

Reader Contributor

March 24 is in the rear-view mirror. However, there is much to wrap up before we finish here in Boise. There are many bills to finalize and more than a few won’t be voted on.

The property tax bill (House Bill 292) I wrote about last week was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on March 27. He explained he had issues with a few bill flaws and couldn’t live with it [editor’s note: see more on Page 7]. The governor’s veto set off a chain-reaction of responses.

Senators took it upon themselves to rewrite the tax bill and sent their version to the House. The House drew up a trailer bill to address the flaws the governor pointed out, and sent it to the Senate.

I still believe we will get somewhere with tax reform this session, but it’s going to take some more work this week — and maybe next week.

In other news, I joined several representatives earlier this week to meet with a pro-life advocate. We are trying to draft a better (and more comprehensive) bill than those that were introduced and stalled out recently. Frustration is building. Many of us don’t want to end the session without some improvements to our abortion statutes. The Senate is rumored to have a new bill to introduce, as well.

North Idaho College remains another issue that needs attention. Many say the college is a gem of North Idaho, producing thousands of graduates, preparing many for good jobs and serving the community well. The problem is the NIC board governance system is not meeting accreditation standards. NIC has been warned for months about this. Losing accreditation would jeopardize federal funding and tuition loans. College staff members have left, multiple lawsuits have been filed and court rulings have not been in the favor of NIC. Enrollment has been dropping the last few years, too.

Despite introducing several bills (HBs 226, 315, 320 and 321), we have not held a public hearing on any of them. The introduced bills all deal with issues including governance, property and levy authority that NIC will face if it loses accreditation and is not able to remedy the situation in a timely manner — that is, two years.

It is not that we haven’t been trying. The speaker of the House controls the hearings and has stood in the way (so far) of any public action. A representative from Lewiston and I continue to pursue this issue. I’ve spent considerable time talking with the Idaho State Board of Education, the NIC president, other representatives, the House speaker, the governor and his staff, and many members of the public trying to get something done.

Most of those I speak with relay their concerns that “NIC hasn’t failed yet.” Another common opinion is that NIC has an elected board, and the state needs to stay out of their business. I’ve not advocated for a state takeover. My concern is for the state to provide the backup statute in case NIC does lose accreditation and begins to shut down. Having a backup plan ready for implementation should NIC lose accreditation, and its board is not able to turn the situation around, seems responsible to me.

The state has spent approximately $250 million on NIC since 2013.

Several weeks ago, the NIC president was reinstated after being on paid leave since December. A judge ordered that action. Reportedly, many breathed a sigh of relief upon learning of the president’s return. Then, approximately 10 days ago, the NIC board appealed the judge’s ruling and now the matter will be heard again in court on Friday, March 31 [editor’s note: see Page 5]. NIC has two college presidents on the payroll.

Setting and approving the NIC capital and operating budget is one of the duties of the Legislature each year. NIC operations funding was reduced this year. While the other Idaho community colleges received budget increases of 7.6%- 11.4 %, NIC received 2.8%.

When I asked why the NIC budget is not aligned with the increases, like other community colleges, I was told the conditions at NIC did not warrant the expansion of funding.

The NIC board response to the Northwest Commission on College and Universities and most recent governance questions is due on March 31. Staff from the NWCCU will be touring NIC in April and meeting to evaluate their findings in June. A ruling on the accreditation status of NIC could come as early as July. Potential outcomes range from a return to accredited status to further probation to loss of accreditation.

It’s been promised that the state will call a special session of the Legislature if the college were to fail. I believe we should be doing more to have a backup plan.

Rep. Mark Sauter is a first-term Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees. Contact him at [email protected]