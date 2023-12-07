Gift Guide 2023: Buying Local

· December 6, 2023

By Ben Olson

Woods Wheatcroft’s 2024 calendar. Photo by Ben Olson.

Snowboarding socks carried by 7B Boardshop. Photo by Ben Olson.

A branded beanie from 7B Boardshop. Photo by Ben Olson.


Reader Staff

In each December edition that comes out before Christmas, the Reader dedicates a page to help our readers figure out what the heck to buy their loved ones for the holidays. Next week’s gift guide will focus on the weird and wonderful. The edition right before Christmas will focus on last-minute ideas. This week, it’s all about buying local.

Each one of these gifts are available right here in Sandpoint. No need to shop online and give billionaires more of your money. All you have to do is put on your pants and go out in public (I know, sometimes even that is too difficult, but let’s give it a shot, shall we?).

Larson’s Department Store

I’m a big fan of practical gifts, and this entry from Larson’s is so down-to-earth, it literally rests on it. This gift is one of those things you don’t know you need until you have one. If you tire of cleaning puddles from around your front door, upgrade your life with one of these rubber boot trays, which retail for $18. It’s wide enough to fit three or four pairs of boots, and the lip is tall enough to hold back the meltwater from spilling onto your precious floor. Just empty it out every once in a while whenever it gets full and Bob’s your uncle.

The District

Known for its wide array of fine wines you usually can’t find in grocery stores, The District also features a fantastic dining room, as well as an assortment of chocolate options to make your day a little better. For the wino in your life, get them an elf-themed wine bottle topper for only $10. If that doesn’t pop your cork, they have a little nook filled with wine gadgets. Go to town.

La Chic Boutique

A holiday themed wine topper from The District. Photo by Ben Olson.

This boutique favorite in Sandpoint always has a lot of ethically sourced items that always bring a smile to your face. Reusable bags made right here in Sandpoint by local Nina Welp are a great present for that loved one who can’t kick the throwaway plastic bag habit at the grocery store. They’re $26 each and feature a couple of different designs. There are also sassy cards that walk right up to the line and thumb their nose at it for $5 each. Also, in that same vein, the store also carries sassy tea collections for $13 each. Finally, for those who want their gifts to give a bit more, La Chic Boutique carries Italian-made wool and cotton blend blankets that promise to donate a blanket to local homeless organizations for each one sold. Designs vary from $65-$140, but each one comes with peace of mind that, with each purchase, you’re actually giving two blankets instead of one.

7B Boardshop

For the snowboarder or skier in your life, represent your home county with a 7B Boardshop beanie for only $25. Also, as any rider can attest, having a portable tool to change out bindings is super helpful. The Dakine tool makes a great stocking stuffer for $30. When in doubt, don’t neglect the wall of snowboarding socks, because that cliché about socks making terrible Christmas presents is horribly outdated. I’ve yet to meet an adult who isn’t a little too excited when they unwrap nice socks under the tree. Finally, give your mountain partner the ability to go faster with a hot wax and board tune for only $25, or toss in an extra $5 for a full edge job.

Woods Wheatcroft Studio

Sandpoint’s unofficial ambassador of fun, Woods Wheatcroft is celebrating his second year in a new studio at 104 S. Second Ave. Help fund his attempts to become Peter Pan by purchasing his annual photography calendar, featuring a baker’s dozen of photos from his various collections. Calendars are $20 each, or if you really want to be a pain, walk in the studio and give Woods a handful of 2,000 pennies. That’ll teach him. If you can’t make it down to the studio, calendars are also available for sale at Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters, Utara Brewing Company and Winter Ridge.

A rubber boot tray from Larson’s Department Store. Photo by Ben Olson.

Locally made reusable bags from La Chic Boutique. Photo by Ben Olson.

