Gardenia Center to be sold

By Mark Reiner

Sandpoint’s only metaphysical church commonly called The Gardenia Center is going up for sale this March. Until her passing, Marilyn Chambers, the founder of the Gardenia Center, leased the building to the organization, remaining its leader. Since her passing the board has kept the center functioning as a community building and as the focus for its Sunday service. The Gardenia Center has for decades been the home of many AA, NA and similar groups who have used it to hold their meetings. In addition, weddings, memorials, birthday parties and numerous other gatherings have also graced its walls.

Recently, the Gardenia Center board of directors has been notified that Marilyn’s heirs are planning on selling the center. The board had been involved in a series of projects to stabilize the building and modernize the facilities with the hope that more people could be served. However, in light of the recent notification of sale, all projects have been suspended.

After receiving notice of what property the family wishes to claim as its own, the center finds itself having many materials needing to find homes. The Wednesday soup kitchen, a service for many decades, will be closing and all of the kitchen materials and equipment will be offered to other community service groups. The same is true for many pews, folding chairs, tables and other materials. Thus, the board wishes to invite churches or community programs to contact 208-217-4842 where their needs may be added to the list of those to whom the materials will be given. The board will then contact them for more details.

Unfortunately, a number of rumors have developed including one saying the land will become a parking lot or condo. The truth is no one knows who will purchase it, nor what they may have in mind for the property. Thus, the board asks the many folks who have been served by the center to find new accommodations and refrain from negative speculation.

Although metaphysical classes and meditation groups have been a part of the Gardenia Center, those too will have to find new venues, for the Sunday service will also cease.

A heartfelt farewell service, open to the community, will be scheduled before the final closing. We began as a service group and we will end by being of final service to the community. First, by giving away the assets and second, by continuing to live our lives as catalysts for positive growth in the community.

Mark Reiner is president of the Gardenia Center Board.