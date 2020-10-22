Fun and frightful festivities

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

’Tis the season for silly costumes, sweet treats and spooktacular Sandpoint parties. Whether you’re a young witch craving something caramel-covered or an old ghoul seeking pumpkin beer to quench your thirst, there are gatherings galore to help you get your Halloween fix next weekend.

—Friday, Oct. 30—

Haunted Hope

@ Davis Grocery and Mercantile, 620 Wellington Place, Hope

5-7 p.m.

Davis Grocery is hosting its third annual Halloween carnival — Haunted Hope — and the free event is slated to be bigger and better than ever. Half of the property — located next to the post office in Hope — will be spooky, while the other half will be “totally kid friendly,” according to organizers. There will be plenty of kids’ treats and drinks, carnival games and prizes, a scary maze and a beer garden.

Bonner County Fairgrounds Halloween Party

@ Main Exhibit Building, 4203 N. Boyer Ave., Sandpoint

5:30-7:30 p.m.

This free party is geared toward the kiddos, featuring children’s games and activities along with a kid-friendly movie. Aside from popcorn and treats, kids have a chance to bring home prizes for costumes in four categories: most creative, best handmade, funniest and scariest. This event is hosted by the Bonner County Fair Board and fair staff.

—Saturday, Oct. 31—

North Summit Church Trunk or Treat

201 N. Division Ave., Sandpoint

3-5 p.m.

The North Summit Church will be transforming its parking lot into a Halloween hub for the community’s costumed kids. There will be space for 25 cars to serve as “trunks” at this trunk-or-treat event. Those wishing to have their car included need to sign up at the church’s information kiosk.

Museum Trick-or-Treating

@ Lakeview Park, enter at the corner of Ella Avenue and Ontario Street in Sandpoint

4-7 p.m. (Haunted Woods open until midnight)

The Bonner County Historical Society, Kinnickinnick Native Plant Society and Sandpoint Lions are known to throw a killer Halloween bash, and 2020 is no different. Trick-or-treat for Litehouse apple cider and popcorn from 4-7 p.m. and get your costume documented in a spooky photo booth. The Haunted Woods will be open until midnight, and according to organizers, “as darkness falls, it will be a thrill for those looking for a fright!” This event is free to people of all ages, and organizers will utilize COVID-19 precautions such as paced entry, masks and gloves to keep participants safe.

Live music w/Big Phatty and the Inhalers

@ Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint

5-8 p.m.

Costumes heavy on the big hair and tie-dye will be perfect for the Pend d’Oreille Winery’s Halloween party, as Big Phatty and the Inhalers plan to provide an evening of ’70s rock jams. Big Phatty and the Inhalers is Steve Rush on guitar, Ali Thomas on drums, Scott Taylor on lead guitar, Denis Zwang on sax and flute, and Erich Brandt on bass. This event is free and open to the public.

Live music w/Brittany Jean

@ the Panida, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint

Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Brittany Jean will bring her folksy charm and “slice-of-life songs” to the Panida stage on Halloween night. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for those ages 18 and under. Buy tickets at bjeanmusic.com or panida.org. Find her music at bjeanmusic.com, as well as on Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify.

Live music w/Nights of Neon

@ the 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint

9 p.m.-midnight

Who better to bring the tunes to a funky night like Halloween than Sandpoint’s beloved Nights of Neon? Known to play covers as well as originals, the band is set to bring its signature funk — complete with hints of hip-hop, reggae and jazz — to the 219 all the way into the wee hours of Nov. 1.

St. Bootober Bash

@ the St. Bernard, 479 NW Passage, Schweitzer Mountain Resort

5-11 p.m.

Enjoy drinks and music on the mountain at The St. Bernard’s first ever Halloween costume party. Gift card prizes will be awarded to top individual costume and best couple/group costume.