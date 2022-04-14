Forums offered for county, legislative candidates

· April 14, 2022

By Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Reader, sandpointonline.com and KRFY 88.5 FM will host two candidates’ forums in early May to help better inform voters before the Tuesday, May 17 primary election.

The first forum will take place Monday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sandpoint High School auditorium (410 S. Division Ave.). This night will feature candidates from contested races for Bonner County commissioner District 2 and District 3, as well as candidates in the Bonner County assessor’s race. 

While candidates from uncontested Bonner County races have also been invited, only those from contested races will participate in the question-and-answer session. Those running unopposed can give an opening statement if they choose to attend.

The second forum will be Tuesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m., also at the Sandpoint High School auditorium. This night will feature legislative candidates from the Idaho Senate District 1 race, as well as those running in the Idaho House District 1 Seat A and B races.

All candidates in the abovementioned contests have been invited to attend. The forum will begin with opening statements from candidates and will be followed by a question-and-answer session during which audience members will be invited to submit questions they’d like to be asked of the field. 

Moderators will keep the pace (and the peace), and answers will be timed so that the night keeps moving efficiently and ends on time by 7:30 p.m., following closing statements.

Those who would like to attend in person can arrive at the SHS auditorium by 5:30 p.m., but the forum will also be broadcast on krfy.org and available via Zoom. Check the Thursday, April 28 edition of the Reader or social media pages for a direct link to the virtual forum. Audio from the event will be available to listen to on krfy.org.

The Reader, sandpointonline.com and KRFY promote an open and inclusive forum in which constituents have the opportunity to hear how candidates feel about the issues. No public outbursts or otherwise disruptive behavior will be tolerated.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Live from 525: Thom & Coley Happy Easter!  Enjoy this weeks events from A Blind Beer Tasting on Monday, the Live from 525 Concert on Thursday, Multiple Egg Hunts Saturday & Sunday, and the Peacefully Stand with Ukraine event on Sunday.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal