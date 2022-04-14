Forums offered for county, legislative candidates

By Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Reader, sandpointonline.com and KRFY 88.5 FM will host two candidates’ forums in early May to help better inform voters before the Tuesday, May 17 primary election.

The first forum will take place Monday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sandpoint High School auditorium (410 S. Division Ave.). This night will feature candidates from contested races for Bonner County commissioner District 2 and District 3, as well as candidates in the Bonner County assessor’s race.

While candidates from uncontested Bonner County races have also been invited, only those from contested races will participate in the question-and-answer session. Those running unopposed can give an opening statement if they choose to attend.

The second forum will be Tuesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m., also at the Sandpoint High School auditorium. This night will feature legislative candidates from the Idaho Senate District 1 race, as well as those running in the Idaho House District 1 Seat A and B races.

All candidates in the abovementioned contests have been invited to attend. The forum will begin with opening statements from candidates and will be followed by a question-and-answer session during which audience members will be invited to submit questions they’d like to be asked of the field.

Moderators will keep the pace (and the peace), and answers will be timed so that the night keeps moving efficiently and ends on time by 7:30 p.m., following closing statements.

Those who would like to attend in person can arrive at the SHS auditorium by 5:30 p.m., but the forum will also be broadcast on krfy.org and available via Zoom. Check the Thursday, April 28 edition of the Reader or social media pages for a direct link to the virtual forum. Audio from the event will be available to listen to on krfy.org.

The Reader, sandpointonline.com and KRFY promote an open and inclusive forum in which constituents have the opportunity to hear how candidates feel about the issues. No public outbursts or otherwise disruptive behavior will be tolerated.