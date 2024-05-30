Festival concludes 2024 lineup with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, The National Parks

· May 29, 2024

By Reader Staff

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will join The National Parks on The Festival at Sandpoint main stage Sunday, July 28. Courtesy photos.

The Festival at Sandpoint has made its final lineup announcement for the 2024 Summer Series, adding Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with The National Parks on Sunday, July 28.

Longtime staples of the Americana scene in Nashville, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have spent 15 years of non-stop touring, collecting a number of critically acclaimed albums along the way — as well as features by NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (twice) and more. 

Meanwhile, the eponymous frontman is an Emmy Award-winning artist with music featured in more than 75 of the most-watched shows on TV. Also among Holcomb’s projects are the Moon River Music Festival — which draws crowds of 10,000 people each year to Chattanooga — and Magnolia Record Club, a monthly vinyl subscription service. 

The band’s sound flows from a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music, celebrating community, collaboration and contemporary American roots music. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’ ninth album, Strangers No More, expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana and heartland rock ’n’ roll.

“All The Money in the World,” with its deep-pocketed groove that showcases The Neighbors’ musicality, is punctuated by blasts of brass, marking the band’s first song to feature horns. 

“That’s On You, That’s On Me” makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band. “On a Roll” and “Possibility” are Springsteen-sized rock ’n’ roll melodramas that wail and exalt — their cinematic arrangements built for the large rooms that Holcomb regularly plays these days.

Now it’s Sandpoint festival goers’ turn to get acquainted with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and will certainly not leave the show as strangers.

Also taking the Festival stage on July 28 will be The National Parks — the Provo, Utah-based quartet of Brady Parks on vocals and guitar, Sydney Macfarlane on vocals and keys, Cam Brannelly on drums, and Megan Parks 

on violin. 

Emerging from BYU in 2013, The National Parks deal in

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will join The National Parks on The Festival at Sandpoint main stage Sunday, July 28. Courtesy photos.

cinematic indie folk-pop powered by soaring harmonies, organic orchestration and luminous electronics. 

The band has generated more than 200 million streams and maintained momentum with a sold-out headline tour and the 2021 album A Mix for the End of the World pt.1. The group has since expanded its vision with a fifth full-length offering, 8th Wonder. 

Gates open Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7:15 p.m. General admission tickets for Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and The National Parks are $54.95 (before taxes and fees), available at festivalatsandpoint.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the Little Live Radio Hour, National Trails Day Events, A Dinner & Auction ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal