Festival concludes 2024 lineup with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, The National Parks

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint has made its final lineup announcement for the 2024 Summer Series, adding Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with The National Parks on Sunday, July 28.

Longtime staples of the Americana scene in Nashville, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have spent 15 years of non-stop touring, collecting a number of critically acclaimed albums along the way — as well as features by NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (twice) and more.

Meanwhile, the eponymous frontman is an Emmy Award-winning artist with music featured in more than 75 of the most-watched shows on TV. Also among Holcomb’s projects are the Moon River Music Festival — which draws crowds of 10,000 people each year to Chattanooga — and Magnolia Record Club, a monthly vinyl subscription service.

The band’s sound flows from a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music, celebrating community, collaboration and contemporary American roots music. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’ ninth album, Strangers No More, expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana and heartland rock ’n’ roll.

“All The Money in the World,” with its deep-pocketed groove that showcases The Neighbors’ musicality, is punctuated by blasts of brass, marking the band’s first song to feature horns.

“That’s On You, That’s On Me” makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band. “On a Roll” and “Possibility” are Springsteen-sized rock ’n’ roll melodramas that wail and exalt — their cinematic arrangements built for the large rooms that Holcomb regularly plays these days.

Now it’s Sandpoint festival goers’ turn to get acquainted with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and will certainly not leave the show as strangers.

Also taking the Festival stage on July 28 will be The National Parks — the Provo, Utah-based quartet of Brady Parks on vocals and guitar, Sydney Macfarlane on vocals and keys, Cam Brannelly on drums, and Megan Parks

on violin.

Emerging from BYU in 2013, The National Parks deal in

cinematic indie folk-pop powered by soaring harmonies, organic orchestration and luminous electronics.

The band has generated more than 200 million streams and maintained momentum with a sold-out headline tour and the 2021 album A Mix for the End of the World pt.1. The group has since expanded its vision with a fifth full-length offering, 8th Wonder.

Gates open Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7:15 p.m. General admission tickets for Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and The National Parks are $54.95 (before taxes and fees), available at festivalatsandpoint.com.