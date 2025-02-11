Festival at Sandpoint bids farewell to outgoing members

· February 18, 2025

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint is honoring four outgoing members of its board of directors: Amy Bistline, Cari House, Eric Paull and Kendon Perry.

According to FAS, the majority of the departures are due to board term limits, which it described as “a testament to the longstanding dedication and service of these individuals.”

Bistline joined the Festival Board in 2017, taking a hiatus from 2021-2022 to assist as an interim staff member. She served the organization as a board member for six years, having previously held the position of president.

“Amy’s resilience and commitment have been nothing short of exceptional. Her passion, vision and steadfast dedication to the Festival at Sandpoint have helped shape the organization into what it is today,” FAS Executive Director Ali Baranski stated. “We are forever grateful for her immeasurable service.”

Former Festival at Sandpoint board members (from left to right): Cari House, Eric Paull and Amy Bistline. Not pictured: Kenndon Perry. Photo by Racheal Baker.

Perry joined the board in 2018, for a total of seven years of service.

“Kendon’s expertise in insurance and business has been a tremendous asset to our organization. His commitment to ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the Festival has been truly outstanding,” Baranski stated.

House joined the board in 2014, for a total of 11 years of service. She held positions including president and vice president.

“Cari’s passion and commitment to the arts have left an indelible mark on the Festival,” Baranski stated. “Her unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping our vision for the future.”

Paull joined the board in February 2024, and, despite his short time with the organization, made an impact on the organization.

“Eric’s financial expertise and thoughtful guidance have helped ensure the Festival’s long-term stability and success,” Baranski added.

