Evans Bros. up for national award

By Reader Staff
Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is a staple for many in North Idaho. The business was recently nominated for USA Today’s Best Independent Coffee Shop, a national award with a total of 20 coffee shops in the running.
Voting takes place through Oct. 7 and Evans Brothers is currently sitting in third place out of 20.
“It’s a big honor,” said Rick Evans, who co-owns the business with his brother Randy Evans.
Nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards were submitted by a panel of experts and readers can vote once per category per day. See the Evans Brothers advertisement on Page 2 to scan a QR code and place a vote.
Evans Brothers will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a party Sept. 28. Check the next edition of the Reader for more details.
