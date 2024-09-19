Evans Bros. up for national award

By Reader Staff

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is a staple for many in North Idaho. The business was recently nominated for USA Today’s Best Independent Coffee Shop, a national award with a total of 20 coffee shops in the running.

Voting takes place through Oct. 7 and Evans Brothers is currently sitting in third place out of 20.

“It’s a big honor,” said Rick Evans, who co-owns the business with his brother Randy Evans.

Nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards were submitted by a panel of experts and readers can vote once per category per day. See the Evans Brothers advertisement on Page 2 to scan a QR code and place a vote.

Evans Brothers will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a party Sept. 28. Check the next edition of the Reader for more details.